Getting approved for a car loan is becoming easier for American consumers, with auto credit availability reaching its strongest level in more than a decade. Cox Automotive’s October 2026 Dealertrack Credit Availability Index climbed to 107.1, marking its sixth consecutive monthly increase and its highest reading since April 2015.

However, the improvement comes with some warning signs. Subprime borrowers accounted for a growing share of auto financing, while nearly six in ten financed vehicles involved negative equity. The figures point to a market where lenders are becoming more willing to extend credit, but many buyers are still taking on significant financial risks.

Dealertrack Index Reaches Its Highest Reading Since 2015

Cox Automotive’s Dealertrack Credit Availability Index increased 0.1% in October, moving from September’s revised reading of 107.0 to 107.1. Although the monthly improvement was small, the index was 8.9% higher than October 2025. Its latest reading represents the strongest auto credit availability since April 2015.

The index tracks six key indicators that influence consumers’ ability to secure auto financing. These include loan approval rates, subprime lending, yield spreads, loan terms, negative equity and down payment requirements. January 2019 serves as the benchmark, with a starting value of 100.

A higher reading generally indicates that obtaining auto financing has become easier, although it does not mean every applicant will receive approval or qualify for favorable interest rates.

October marked the sixth consecutive monthly increase, but the improvement was weaker than in previous months. Three components contributed positively to the index, while three offset much of the progress.

The largest positive contribution came from the increasing share of loans going to subprime borrowers. A decline in longer-term loans and a wider yield spread were among the biggest factors limiting the improvement.

The overall loan approval rate increased 20 basis points to 73.9%. That was 2.4 percentage points higher than the 71.5% recorded in October 2025. However, this improvement requires some context.

Cox Automotive explained that the increase largely reflected the exit of a near-prime lender with a relatively low approval rate. Consequently, the national average improved even though approval rates declined across most individual lending channels and lender types.

The distinction matters because a higher national approval rate does not necessarily mean every borrower has a better chance of getting financing.

Changes in the types of lenders included in the data can affect the average, while individual applicants continue to face different requirements depending on their credit profiles, income, debt obligations, and down payments.

The greatest improvement in credit access came from captive lenders, which are financing companies associated with vehicle manufacturers. Their credit availability increased 2.4% in October, reaching a new series high. Credit unions also improved by 0.4%, their strongest reading since October 2022.

Banks recorded a small 0.1% decline, while finance companies experienced a larger 1% decrease. This mixed performance suggests that financing conditions are improving in some parts of the market more quickly than others.

Subprime Lending and Negative Equity Raise Concerns

One of the most significant developments in October was the increase in subprime lending. Borrowers classified as subprime accounted for 17.9% of auto loans, up from 17.4% in September. This was the third consecutive monthly increase and 1.8 percentage points higher than the 16.1% recorded in October 2025.

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