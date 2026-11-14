Nissan is celebrating two decades of the Qashqai, the crossover that helped reshape the European family-car market by combining SUV styling and a raised driving position with the practicality of a conventional hatchback.

First introduced in 2006, the model has grown into one of Nissan’s most successful global nameplates, accumulating more than 7.3 million sales across its international family of vehicles.

Now spanning three generations, the Qashqai has evolved from a bold alternative to traditional family cars into a technology-focused crossover featuring electrified powertrains. Its anniversary highlights how one product helped establish a vehicle category now central to the global automotive industry.

How the Qashqai Changed the Family-Car Market in 2006

The Qashqai’s development began in 2002, when Nissan’s European team reconsidered what should replace the Almera family hatchback. Instead of producing another conventional passenger car, the company explored a vehicle that combined the practical dimensions and efficiency of a hatchback with the elevated seating position and styling of an SUV.

At the time, European buyers generally chose between hatchbacks, saloons, estate cars, MPVs, and larger SUVs. Nissan believed there was room for something between these categories.

Traditional SUVs offered a higher driving position and rugged appearance, but many were larger, heavier, and more expensive to operate than ordinary family cars.

The Qashqai was developed to address that gap. Its design offered SUV-inspired proportions without requiring the size and complexity of a traditional off-roader. The concept was presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2004, before the production vehicle made its public debut at the Paris Motor Show in 2006.

Production began at Nissan’s Sunderland facility in the United Kingdom in December 2006, with European sales starting in February 2007. The response was stronger than Nissan initially expected.

The company had planned for approximately 100,000 sales during the first full year, but the Qashqai achieved 164,000 sales. Demand became so strong that certain versions developed waiting periods of up to 10 months.

The early success demonstrated that buyers were interested in a vehicle that offered a combination of passenger-car practicality and SUV characteristics. Nissan did not simply create another compact SUV. It helped establish the modern compact crossover formula that manufacturers across the industry would subsequently adopt.

The first generation also received updates as Nissan expanded its technology offering. In 2010, the company introduced its Around View Monitor system, providing a 360-degree camera view to help drivers maneuver and park. This was an important addition for a vehicle designed primarily for everyday family use rather than serious off-road driving.

By January 2011, cumulative global production had reached one million units. More than 750,000 of those vehicles had been sold in Europe, demonstrating how quickly the model had established itself in its most important market.

The Qashqai also expanded beyond Europe under different names. It was marketed as the Nissan Dualis in Japan and Australia, while China received the model under the Xiaoke name. In the United States, it was introduced as the Rogue Sport in 2017, although Nissan later discontinued that nameplate in the American market.

These different identities helped the model reach customers with varying market preferences while retaining the same basic crossover concept. Nissan’s manufacturing operations also expanded, with production beginning in Japan in 2007 and China in 2008.

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