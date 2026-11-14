The American dealership industry continues to experience ownership changes as established automotive groups expand by acquiring successful family-owned businesses.

One recent transaction involves RDS Automotive Group, which has purchased Hill Buick GMC in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, after the Hill family spent 35 years building its dealership operations in the Philadelphia area.

The sale is part of a broader ownership transition involving two General Motors dealerships, with Hill Cadillac separately acquired by Piazza Auto Group. Both transactions closed in November 2026, bringing new ownership to two established locations and highlighting continued demand for profitable dealerships with strong customer relationships.

RDS Automotive Takes Over Hill Buick GMC After 35 Years of Family Ownership

RDS Automotive Group acquired Hill Buick GMC from the Hill family in a transaction that closed on November 4, 2026. Located in Newtown Square, a suburb of Philadelphia, the dealership will now operate under the name Buick GMC Newtown Square.

The acquisition adds another General Motors franchise to RDS Automotive’s portfolio and strengthens its presence in the Philadelphia metropolitan area. The group is led by Robert DiStanislao and is headquartered in Newtown Square, giving it an existing connection to the community where the dealership operates.

The transaction marks the end of 35 years of family ownership. During that period, the Hill family developed relationships with customers throughout Philadelphia’s Main Line and the surrounding Delaware and Chester counties. Its dealerships became established local businesses with a reputation for customer service and consistent performance.

Hill Buick GMC had received Dealer of the Year recognition for five consecutive years and maintained a reported 5.0-star customer rating, according to Haig Partners, which advised the family during the sale. These credentials help explain why the dealership attracted interest from potential buyers.

The dealership was led by Geoffrey Hill Jr., who described the sale as a family decision rather than simply a business transaction. He explained that the dealerships had been a major part of the family’s lives for more than three decades.

He also praised Haig Partners for understanding the family’s priorities and helping identify buyers they trusted to continue the business.

Hill Jr. expressed confidence in the incoming owners, congratulating Robert DiStanislao and RDS Automotive Group, along with Dan Piazza and Piazza Auto Group. He said he believed employees and customers would be in good hands under the new ownership.

The sale followed a competitive process that attracted interest from qualified dealership buyers. Haig Partners served as the Hill family’s exclusive sell-side adviser, helping evaluate potential purchasers, manage negotiations, and coordinate the transaction.

Financial terms have not been publicly disclosed. Neither the purchase price nor the detailed financial structure of the acquisition was included in the announcement.

Hill Cadillac Goes to Piazza Auto Group in a Separate Acquisition

The Buick GMC acquisition was only one part of the Hill family’s dealership ownership transition. Hill Cadillac, the family’s second Newtown Square dealership, was separately acquired by Piazza Auto Group.

The Cadillac location will operate as Cadillac of Newtown Square under its new ownership. Like the Buick GMC transaction, the sale closed on November 4, 2026. Both dealerships are located along West Chester Pike, but they now belong to separate automotive groups.

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