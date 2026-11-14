Electric vehicle manufacturers are looking for ways to make charging systems more efficient, compact, and affordable. A new collaboration between Visteon, SHINRY Technologies, and Infineon Technologies aims to address these challenges through a single-stage onboard charger using gallium nitride semiconductor technology.

Announced at the electronica trade fair in Munich on November 11, 2026, the project combines a new power-conversion architecture with integrated bidirectional switches.

The companies say the design could reduce hardware complexity and packaging requirements while supporting high-power AC charging and two-way energy transfer.

A Single-Stage Design Could Simplify EV Charging Hardware

The development is being carried out by Visteon-Shinry Power Electronics LLC (VSPE), a joint venture between Visteon Corporation and SHINRY Technologies, in collaboration with Infineon Technologies.

VSPE is responsible for the converter hardware, control strategy, and system integration, while Infineon contributes its gallium nitride (GaN) monolithic bidirectional switches. The companies announced their partnership during Electronica 2026 in Germany.

The central feature is the charger’s single-stage architecture. An onboard charger, commonly called an OBC, is installed inside an electric vehicle and converts electricity from an AC charging connection into the direct current required by its high-voltage battery.

It also manages the charging process to ensure electricity is supplied within the limits of the vehicle’s electrical system.

Many conventional onboard chargers use two separate power-conversion stages. Each stage performs a different part of the conversion and control process. Although this approach is widely established, it requires multiple electronic components and supporting circuitry.

Traditional two-stage designs also use large bulk capacitors to help manage voltage and maintain stable operation.

VSPE’s new architecture combines functions that would normally be handled by separate stages. According to the companies, it also eliminates the bulk capacitors found in conventional two-stage onboard chargers.

This could reduce the number of components inside the system and make the charger easier to package within an electric vehicle.

Space is an important consideration for automakers. An EV already needs room for its battery pack, electric motors, thermal-management equipment, power electronics, and other electrical systems. Reducing the physical size of the onboard charger could give engineers more flexibility when arranging these components.

A simpler design may also make manufacturing and integration less complicated. Fewer individual components can mean fewer connections and less assembly work. The companies identify improved reliability, reduced system complexity, compact packaging, and lower costs as potential advantages.

However, these benefits have not yet been quantified through publicly released test results. The partners have not disclosed a measured efficiency improvement, a confirmed weight reduction, or a specific manufacturing-cost saving. Their statements describe the intended advantages of the architecture rather than independently verified production results.

The charger is designed to support 22-kilowatt three-phase AC charging and 19.2-kilowatt single-phase AC charging. These figures represent its stated power capabilities. Actual charging performance will depend on the electrical supply, the vehicle’s onboard charging limits, and the equipment being used.

Why Gallium Nitride Technology Is Important to the Development

Infineon’s contribution centers on gallium nitride, a wide-bandgap semiconductor material used in power electronics. GaN devices can operate at high switching frequencies and offer advantages in power density and efficiency in suitable circuit designs.

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