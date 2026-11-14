Stopping power matters more than speed. A shorter stop can turn a crash into a close call. Consumer Reports tests every car it buys at its Connecticut track. The braking test starts from 60 mph. Engineers run it on dry and wet pavement.

The method is strict. Cars get a 2,000-mile break-in and a brake burnishing routine. Testers follow the SAE J2909 procedure, with cooling laps between stops.

GPS gear measures the distance. It starts when the pedal is pressed. It ends at a full stop. One detail often gets missed. CR publishes the average of its stops, not the single best one. That makes its numbers harder to game.

The typical car needs about 132 feet. Sports cars average 120 feet. Large SUVs and trucks sit near 140. This list ranks ten vehicles by CR’s published dry stopping distances.

The figures come from CR’s best-braking tables and road tests across several model years. Newer versions may differ, so check current data before buying. Every distance is from 60 mph on dry pavement unless stated. Lower is better. Let’s start with the shortest.

1. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (C7): 107 feet

The Corvette Stingray 3LT topped CR’s braking table. It stopped from 60 mph in just 107 feet. That is about 25 feet better than the average car. CR called the braking “superb” in its review. The car tested was a Z51 model. It scored 92.

The numbers behind it are wild. A 460-hp, 6.2-liter V8 sent it from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. Stopping from that speed in 107 feet is serious work.

Weight helps here. The C7 was a light, low sports car. Wide, grippy tires did the rest. Grip matters more than brake size in a single stop. The tires decide how hard the car can slow. The brakes just need to avoid fading.

CR also loved how the car handled. In the avoidance maneuver, it managed 57.5 mph. That put it near the top of the field. The newer C8 Corvette earned strong words too. CR said its braking was remarkable. Stops were stable and repeatedly short on dry and wet surfaces.

CR did not publish that number in the public material I found. The C7’s 107 feet remains the benchmark here. A Corvette is not a family car. It is loud, low, and hard to get into. But as a braking machine, it set the bar.

Buyers should note one thing. These numbers came from a specific trim with performance equipment. A base car may stop a bit longer. Still, 107 feet is hard to beat. No other model on this list came shorter. It earns the top spot.

2. Porsche 911 Carrera S: 108 feet

The 911 Carrera S stopped in 108 feet. That sits one foot behind the Corvette. It is the best figure here for a rear-engine car. Rear-engine layouts put weight over the back tires. That helps traction under power. Under braking, weight shifts forward, so engineers must balance it carefully.

Porsche clearly did. The 911 stayed stable and straight in CR’s stops. Testers reward that calm behavior with good modulation scores. Modulation means how easily you can ease into a stop. A car that grabs too hard feels twitchy. The 911 felt smooth and predictable.

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