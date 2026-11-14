A long holiday drive puts more demand on a vehicle than a typical daily commute. Hours on the highway, heavy luggage, changing weather, and stop-and-go traffic can expose problems that have been easy to ignore around town.

A pre-trip inspection is the right time to address worn components, small leaks, warning lights, and overdue maintenance before they become expensive roadside interruptions.

Not every car needs the same repairs, so use your owner’s manual and a qualified technician’s advice to prioritize the work. These 11 checks focus on issues that can affect safety, reliability, and comfort during a long journey.

1. Replace Worn Tires Before They Become a Roadside Problem

Your tires are the only parts of the vehicle that maintain direct contact with the road, so their condition deserves attention before a long holiday journey.

Highway speeds, heavy luggage, rain, and sudden braking all place demands on them. A tire that has been barely acceptable for everyday commuting may become a serious concern when the car is loaded and travelling hundreds of miles.

Start by checking tread depth across the entire width of each tire. NHTSA identifies 2/32 of an inch as the minimum tread depth at which tires should be replaced. However, do not wait until they reach that limit if you regularly drive in heavy rain.

Worn tread has less ability to move water away from the contact area, increasing the risk of losing traction. Also inspect the sidewalls for cuts, cracks, bulges, and embedded objects. A bulge can indicate internal damage and should be assessed by a tire professional.

Pressure matters just as much. Check all four tires when cold, using the pressure specified on the driver’s door-jamb label or in the owner’s manual.

Do not use the maximum pressure printed on the tire sidewall as your target. Remember to inspect the spare, if fitted, because discovering that it is flat during an emergency defeats its purpose.

If a tire shows damage, uneven wear, or inadequate tread, have it assessed and replaced where necessary before departure. NHTSA says proper inflation can extend average tire life by as much as 4,700 miles.

2. Repair Brake Problems and Replace Worn Brake Pads

Brakes should never be left on the list of jobs to handle after a holiday trip. Long journeys can involve repeated highway slowdowns, steep downhill sections, congested city traffic, and sudden stops. If your vehicle already makes unusual noises or takes longer than normal to stop, have the braking system inspected before setting off.

Pay attention to warning signs. A high-pitched squeal can indicate worn brake pads, while grinding may suggest that friction material has worn away and metal components are contacting each other.

A steering wheel or brake pedal that vibrates during braking can point to rotor or other brake-system problems. A soft or sinking pedal, a brake warning light, or a vehicle pulling to one side also deserves prompt professional attention.

Do not assume that adding brake fluid will solve the problem, since a low level can indicate worn components or a leak.

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