Packing a car for a road trip seems simple until luggage, coolers, camping equipment, and passengers compete for the same limited space. Many drivers focus on fitting everything inside without considering how the extra weight affects handling, braking, visibility, and passenger safety.

Poorly secured belongings can also become dangerous during sudden stops or collisions. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that unsecured loads contribute to approximately 850 deaths and nearly 19,000 injuries annually in crashes involving objects on the road.

Avoiding a few common packing mistakes can make your next American road trip safer and more comfortable.

1. Ignoring the Vehicle’s Maximum Payload Capacity

One of the biggest mistakes drivers make before a road trip is assuming that an empty-looking vehicle has plenty of room for additional weight. Cargo space and payload capacity are not the same thing.

A large SUV may have enough room for several suitcases, coolers, and camping supplies, but that does not mean it can safely carry all of them along with a full group of passengers.

Payload refers to the combined weight of occupants and cargo that a vehicle is designed to carry. The easiest way to find your vehicle’s limit is to check the Tire and Loading Information label, usually located on the driver’s door or door pillar.

It states the maximum combined weight of occupants and cargo. The figure is specific to your vehicle, so do not rely on a generic capacity listed for another version of the same model.

For example, imagine a vehicle whose label allows 1,000 pounds of combined occupants and cargo. If the driver and passengers weigh 650 pounds together, only 350 pounds remain for luggage, groceries, coolers, and other belongings. This is a simple illustration, not a recommendation for every vehicle.

Exceeding the permitted capacity can place additional stress on tires, suspension components, and brakes. It may also affect steering and handling, particularly during emergency maneuvers. Before packing, estimate the weight of passengers and belongings rather than judging the load by appearance.

If everything does not fit within the vehicle’s limits, remove unnecessary items or use a properly rated trailer where appropriate. Never assume that filling every available inch of storage space is safe. A successful road trip begins with respecting the manufacturer’s weight limits.

2. Placing Heavy Suitcases on Top of Lighter Items

It is tempting to load the car quickly by placing the biggest suitcase wherever it fits. However, stacking heavy luggage on top of lightweight bags can create an unstable cargo arrangement.

During a sudden stop, sharp turn, or collision, unsecured belongings can move forward or sideways and strike passengers. Even items that appear firmly wedged between other bags may shift when the vehicle changes direction.

A safer approach is to place heavier suitcases and equipment low in the cargo area, close to the rear seatbacks. Lighter bags, clothing, and soft items can then fill the remaining spaces. This helps keep the vehicle’s center of gravity lower and makes it easier to distribute the load.

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