Buying a used car requires more than checking its mileage, engine condition, and asking price. A vehicle that looks clean and drives smoothly may have suffered a major collision before being repaired and put back on the market.

Poorly repaired accident damage can affect structural strength, handling, airbag performance, and long-term reliability. Fortunately, certain clues can reveal when a car has had significant bodywork or structural repairs.

From uneven panels to suspicious welds, knowing where to look can help buyers ask better questions, arrange the right inspections, and avoid paying a premium for a vehicle with a hidden accident history.

1. Uneven Panel Gaps and Misaligned Body Parts

A car’s body panels should fit together consistently. When inspecting a used vehicle, examine the gaps around the hood, front fenders, doors, trunk lid, and headlights. Compare the left and right sides rather than judging one panel in isolation.

If a gap becomes wider toward one end, looks unusually narrow, or changes noticeably between neighboring panels, it may indicate that a section of the body was shifted, replaced, or poorly realigned after an impact.

Pay particular attention to doors and the hood. A door that catches against the body, needs extra force to close, or sits unevenly when shut deserves closer attention. The same applies to a hood that appears higher on one corner or does not line up properly with the fenders.

These problems can result from worn hinges or ordinary repair work, so they do not prove that the vehicle suffered a serious accident. However, several alignment problems concentrated around one area can be a warning that the underlying structure was damaged.

Look at the headlights and bumper edges as well. A replacement headlight on one side, mismatched mounting points, or a bumper that sits differently from the opposite side may indicate previous front-end repairs. Ask the seller why the parts were replaced and request repair records if available.

A small adjustment is not necessarily a reason to reject a car. The concern is a pattern of unexplained misalignment, especially when it appears alongside paint differences or damaged mounting areas. Collision-inspection guidance identifies inconsistent panel gaps and misaligned closures as useful warning signs.

2. Different Paint Shades, Overspray, or Uneven Finishes

Fresh paint can make an older vehicle look surprisingly attractive, but it can also conceal previous collision damage. Inspect the car outside in daylight, preferably when the body is clean and dry. Look at adjacent panels from several angles, paying attention to the doors, fenders, hood, and quarter panels.

A repaired section may have a slightly different shade, gloss level, or surface texture from the surrounding factory finish. Reflections that appear wavy or distorted can also point to body filler or unfinished repair work beneath the paint.

One particularly useful clue is paint overspray. Check the rubber seals around windows and doors, plastic trim, headlight edges, wheel-well liners, and other areas that should not normally carry body paint.

Fine paint particles or sharp masking lines may indicate that a panel was repainted. Also inspect panel edges and door openings, where a quick exterior inspection might miss signs of previous work.

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