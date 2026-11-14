You check the dipstick, only to discover that your engine is down another quart. Sound familiar? Some engines develop serious oil consumption problems long before reaching 100,000 miles, leaving owners constantly topping up and wondering where the oil is going. In many cases, the problem comes down to weak piston rings, defective valve seals, poor engine design, or faulty crankcase ventilation systems.

What starts as a minor inconvenience can eventually lead to expensive repairs or even complete engine failure. Whether you already own one of these vehicles or are considering buying a used car, knowing which engines have a history of excessive oil consumption can save you considerable money and frustration. Here are 10 engines that have attracted complaints from owners for burning through oil.

1. BMW N63 4.4L Twin-Turbo V8 (2008-2019)

BMW’s N63 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 is known for its performance, but owners need to pay close attention to its oil level. One reason is the engine’s unusual design. Its two turbochargers sit inside the V-shaped space between the cylinder banks.

This arrangement helps deliver power, but it also exposes components to high temperatures. The heat can damage valve stem seals and contribute to piston ring wear, allowing engine oil to enter the combustion chambers and burn.

BMW fitted this engine to several models, including the 550i, 650i, 750i, X5, X6 and M5. These vehicles offer acceleration, yet some owners have reported having to add oil between scheduled services. In certain cases, the engine uses enough oil to require more than one top-up before the next service appointment.

For owners, regular oil checks are essential. Do not wait for a dashboard warning before checking the dipstick, because running with too little oil can damage the turbochargers, bearings, and other engine parts.

If you notice that the level keeps dropping, ask a qualified mechanic to find the cause instead of simply adding more oil.

Anyone planning to buy a used BMW with the N63 should request its service history. Arrange an inspection with a mechanic who understands BMW engines, and ask whether the valve stem seals, piston rings, or other affected parts have been repaired.

It is sensible to keep a bottle of the correct engine oil in the boot. Careful checks and timely repairs can help prevent a costly engine failure.

2. GM 2.4L Ecotec 4-Cylinder (2010-2017)

General Motors designed the 2.4L Ecotec engine to deliver better fuel economy, but its piston ring design became a source of trouble for many owners. The engine uses low-tension piston rings to reduce friction and improve efficiency.

Unfortunately, some of these rings fail to maintain enough pressure against the cylinder walls, making it difficult to remove excess oil. As a result, oil enters the combustion chambers and burns while the engine is running.

This problem has affected several popular vehicles, including the Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain, and Buick Verano. Some owners have reported losing about one quart of oil every 800 to 1,200 miles, even when their vehicles have covered fewer than 80,000 miles.

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