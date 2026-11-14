A popular car is not automatically a reliable one. Some vehicles earn loyal followings for their comfort, performance, affordability, or family-friendly features, yet certain model years develop problems that leave owners facing repeated repairs and frustrating dealership visits. The tricky part is that a vehicle can have an excellent reputation while one particular production year carries serious mechanical or safety concerns.

Looking at complaint records, recalls, and reported defects can help buyers understand which versions deserve extra attention. Here are 10 popular vehicles and the model years that stand out for the wrong reasons, including the problems reported, the safety concerns involved, and what prospective owners should know before choosing one.

1. 2013 Ford Escape

2,757 NHTSA complaints and 18 recalls

The 2013 Ford Escape takes the top spot on this list with 2,757 complaints recorded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and 18 recalls. Its most concerning issue involved engine overheating and the risk of fire, making this model year particularly troublesome for some owners.

A major recall, identified as campaign 13V583000, covered 139,917 vehicles. The problem involved a cylinder head that could overheat and develop cracks.

When oil leaked from the damaged area and contacted a hot engine surface, it could ignite and cause an engine compartment fire.

That is not the sort of problem any driver wants to discover during an ordinary commute. Apart from the potential repair expense, an engine fire creates a direct safety concern for occupants and people nearby.

Owners considering a used 2013 Escape should pay close attention to its recall history and maintenance records. A vehicle identification number (VIN) check can help establish whether applicable recall work was completed.

It is also worth having a qualified mechanic inspect the engine for signs of oil leakage, previous overheating, or repairs related to the cooling system.

The Escape remains a familiar compact SUV, but its 2013 version deserves careful inspection before purchase. A low asking price should never outweigh unresolved safety concerns.

2. 2016 Ford Explorer

2,463 NHTSA complaints

The 2016 Ford Explorer attracted 2,463 NHTSA complaints, with exhaust odors and concerns about carbon monoxide entering the passenger cabin among the most troubling reports.

Unlike a noisy suspension or an unreliable infotainment screen, this problem raised questions about the air occupants were breathing while traveling.

Drivers reported exhaust smells inside their vehicles, prompting concerns that exhaust gases could enter the cabin under certain driving conditions.

Carbon monoxide is particularly dangerous because it is colorless and odorless. Exposure can cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and, at high concentrations, potentially fatal poisoning.

Federal investigators reviewed more than 6,500 complaints connected to the Explorer exhaust concerns before closing the investigation without issuing a recall.

That decision is an important detail because an investigation closing without a recall does not mean every owner’s experience was imaginary or that every reported concern was resolved.

For used-car shoppers, a thorough inspection is especially important. Pay attention to unusual exhaust smells, check for previous repair documentation, and ask whether the vehicle received any service related to exhaust leaks or cabin ventilation.

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