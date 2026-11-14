Filling up your gas tank can feel very different depending on where you drive. A vehicle that delivers reasonable mileage on an open highway may consume far more fuel during daily commutes, traffic jams, and repeated stops at intersections.

This difference becomes especially noticeable in large SUVs and powerful sports cars with thirsty engines. While highway driving often allows these vehicles to operate more efficiently, city driving puts extra demands on their engines.

For drivers who spend plenty of time behind the wheel, those differences can add up at the pump. Here are 10 gasoline-powered vehicles with some of the widest estimated gaps between city and highway fuel economy, along with what makes each one so expensive to run around town.

1. Ford F-150 Raptor R

Estimated fuel economy: 10 MPG city / 15 MPG highway

The Ford F-150 Raptor R is built for drivers who want serious off-road ability combined with enormous V8 power. Its supercharged 5.2-liter engine delivers impressive performance, but that capability comes with a considerable appetite for gasoline.

With an estimated 10 MPG in city driving and 15 MPG on the highway, the difference is particularly noticeable for owners who regularly travel through busy urban areas.

City driving is especially demanding because the Raptor R carries substantial weight and uses a powerful engine that consumes considerable fuel during acceleration.

Repeated stops, traffic congestion, and frequent speed changes make matters worse. Even when the truck is moving slowly, its engine may consume fuel without covering much distance.

Highway driving gives the Raptor R a better opportunity to maintain a consistent speed, reducing the repeated acceleration that hurts city mileage. However, its large tires, aggressive off-road equipment, and powerful engine still prevent it from becoming an economical commuter.

For someone who uses this pickup mainly for recreation, towing, or off-road adventures, the fuel expense may be an acceptable part of ownership. Daily city commuters should be prepared for frequent trips to the gas station.

2. Ford Mustang GTD / High-Performance V8 Variants

Estimated fuel economy: 11 MPG city / 16 MPG highway

The Ford Mustang GTD represents a performance-focused approach to American sports car engineering. Its aggressive design, powerful V8 performance, and track-inspired equipment are intended to deliver an exciting driving experience rather than exceptional fuel economy.

With estimated ratings of 11 MPG in the city and 16 MPG on the highway, drivers can expect a five-mile-per-gallon difference between the two driving conditions.

That gap becomes expensive when the vehicle spends most of its time in congested areas. A high-performance engine requires fuel to produce the power that makes the Mustang GTD so appealing.

During stop-and-go driving, frequent acceleration demands additional energy, while idling consumes gasoline without moving the car forward. Repeatedly accelerating from traffic lights can make city fuel consumption particularly frustrating.

Highway cruising offers a more favorable environment. Once the car reaches a steady speed, the engine does not need to deliver the same repeated bursts of acceleration required in urban traffic.

Still, buyers should remember that these are approximate figures supplied for this comparison, not a substitute for the EPA rating of a specific production configuration.

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