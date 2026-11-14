Driving across the United States can be more complicated than following road signs and traffic signals. Although federal safety standards influence many aspects of transportation, states set many traffic laws, creating differences that can catch visiting motorists by surprise.

Rules on cellphone use, speed limits, seat belts, child passengers, and even turning on red can change when you cross state lines. A driving habit that is perfectly legal in one state might result in a traffic citation in another.

Understanding these differences is particularly important for road-trippers, interstate commuters, and anyone planning a long-distance drive.

1. Cellphone Use While Driving

Using a cellphone behind the wheel is treated differently depending on which state you are driving through. Although every state has restrictions on texting while driving, the rules governing handheld phone conversations and other device use are not identical. This distinction can create confusion for motorists who regularly travel between states.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), 31 states and Washington, D.C., prohibit all drivers from using handheld cellphones while driving. These restrictions generally require motorists to use hands-free technology instead.

Other states rely on texting bans, which prohibit manually composing, sending, or reading messages but may still allow handheld conversations.

Montana stands out because it does not have a statewide law restricting cellphone use while driving. However, that does not mean motorists can disregard other distracted-driving rules or local restrictions.

For a practical comparison, California and New York prohibit handheld cellphone use by drivers, with certain legal exceptions. Texas also prohibits texting while driving statewide, although its restrictions on handheld phone conversations are different. Some states impose additional limitations on novice drivers and school bus operators.

Penalties also vary. Depending on the jurisdiction and circumstances, drivers may face fines, license consequences, or additional penalties for repeat violations.

The safest approach is to avoid holding or operating your phone while driving, even when local law permits certain uses. Set navigation before starting your journey, use a properly configured hands-free system, and pull over somewhere safe if you need to respond to a message.

A familiar driving habit can become an expensive mistake simply because you crossed into a state with stricter rules.

2. Maximum Speed Limits on Highways

Speed limits are among the most noticeable differences between American states. A driver traveling across several states may encounter highway limits ranging from 55 mph to 80 mph, with certain designated Texas highways permitting posted limits as high as 85 mph.

These differences reflect state transportation policies, road design, traffic conditions, and safety considerations.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) publishes a state-by-state comparison of maximum posted speed limits. Its September 2026 data shows that Texas permits speeds of up to 85 mph on specified highway segments, while several other states have maximum rural interstate limits of 80 mph.

By comparison, California’s maximum rural interstate limit is generally 70 mph for passenger vehicles, with lower limits applying to trucks.

The difference becomes particularly important when drivers cross state borders without noticing a change in posted speed limits. A speed that is legal on one stretch of interstate may become a violation after entering another state.

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