Getting involved in a car accident is stressful enough without worrying about being cheated by someone offering roadside assistance. Unfortunately, some dishonest towing operators target drivers immediately after collisions, taking advantage of confusion, damaged vehicles, and urgent situations.

These schemes can involve unauthorized towing, inflated bills, misleading repair shop recommendations, and even vehicles being held until owners pay unexpected charges.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported an 89% nationwide increase in predatory towing claims between the beginning of 2022 and the end of 2024. Knowing these warning signs can help drivers protect their vehicles, money, and insurance coverage.

1. An Unrequested Tow Truck Suddenly Appears at the Accident Scene

One of the biggest warning signs of a potential towing scam is a tow truck arriving before you have requested assistance. After a collision, drivers are often shaken, dealing with insurance information or checking whether anyone is injured.

A stranger arriving with a truck and offering immediate help may seem like a convenient solution, but that assistance can come with serious financial consequences.

NICB identifies unsolicited, high-pressure towing as a major form of predatory towing. Some dishonest operators monitor police activity or patrol busy roads looking for accidents.

They arrive quickly, approach confused motorists, and attempt to secure permission to tow their vehicles before the owners have contacted their insurance companies or selected a service provider.

The problem is not simply that the truck arrives unexpectedly. It is what happens afterward. An operator may take the vehicle to an unfamiliar storage facility or repair shop, where the owner could face excessive towing and storage charges.

The California Department of Insurance specifically warned drivers in February 2025 about suspicious tow trucks appearing immediately after collisions as part of vehicle-hostage scams.

If someone arrives offering a tow you never requested, do not automatically agree. Contact your insurance company, roadside assistance provider, or local law enforcement to arrange an authorized service. If police have already dispatched a truck, independently verify its identity with the responding agency.

Remember, an unfamiliar tow truck arriving quickly does not automatically prove fraud. However, unsolicited assistance combined with pressure to hand over your vehicle is a serious warning sign.

2. The Driver Insists on Taking Your Car to a Specific Repair Shop

A tow truck driver who refuses to take your vehicle anywhere except one particular repair shop deserves extra scrutiny. After an accident, you may need to move your damaged car quickly, but that does not mean you should surrender control over where it goes.

Some predatory towing operations work with dishonest repair facilities to generate excessive charges and make it difficult for owners to recover their vehicles.

The Texas Department of Insurance describes a scheme in which an unsolicited tow truck driver recommends a particular repair shop after an accident. The vehicle is transported there, and the owner later receives substantial towing and storage bills. In some cases, the towing operator and repair facility may be working together.

California authorities have also documented vehicle-hostage schemes involving tow operators and body shops. In these cases, motorists were allegedly persuaded to send their vehicles to particular facilities before being confronted with large payments to retrieve them.

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