A great drive does not guarantee a great ownership experience. Consumer Reports tests every car it buys on a 327-acre track in Connecticut. More than 50 tests go into one road test score. Braking, handling, ride, seats, controls, and headlights all count.

Reliability comes from a different source. It is predicted from owner surveys covering about 20 trouble areas. The survey for 2026 covered roughly 380,000 vehicles. A transmission failure weighs far more than a loose trim piece.

The two scores often disagree. A vehicle can ace the track and still break often at home. Eighteen models lost their recommendation for 2026 because of this gap. Redesigned models and new powertrains suffer most.

This article ranks ten vehicles where the road test number clearly outran the reliability number. Some have exact scores. Others are described from the verdicts. The full figures sit behind a paywall. Read each entry as a trade-off. These are not bad vehicles. They are brilliant ones with a catch.

1. Kia EV6

The EV6 is the cleanest example of this gap. It earned a road test score of 91 out of 100. Its predicted reliability for 2026 is only 25. Testers loved how it drives. The handling is sharp and the ride is composed. Few electric crossovers feel this good.

The trouble sits in the electrical heart of the car. Hyundai Group’s E-GMP platform has a known charging unit problem. It can cause limp mode or a dead 12-volt battery. The issue affects roughly 2 to 10 percent of owners.

That rate is enough to hurt the survey score. The EV6 ranked eighth from the bottom of the 2026 list. It also lost its recommendation in an earlier survey cycle.

Kia backs the battery and drive components for 10 years. That helps with cost. It does not help with downtime. Buy one if you can live with the risk. Check that every recall is complete.

Ask the dealer about charging unit updates. The reward is a car that feels expensive to drive. The risk is a car that may spend weeks in service. Both are true at once.

2. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

The Pacifica Hybrid has the best road manners among plug-in minivans. Its road test score is a strong 84. It rides well and steers well. Its predicted reliability for 2026 is only 26. The gas Pacifica does better. The hybrid does not.

The trouble has repeated for years. In 2024, it scored just 14 out of 100. That was the worst of all 197 models reviewed. The weak spots are consistent. Owners report in-car electronics faults. They also report powertrain and transmission problems. EV battery and charging issues add to the list.

A transmission-related recall has hit the hybrid before. Software updates tried to smooth the shifting. The score stayed low. Rivals look better on paper. Reliability for the Toyota Sienna came in at 59. The Honda Odyssey landed at 43. Both beat the Chrysler.

This minivan was among the top sellers in its class. Many families chose it for the drive and the cargo flexibility. Many of them paid for it in repairs. The gas version is the safer pick from the same showroom. It keeps most of the comfort. It avoids most of the hybrid drama.

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