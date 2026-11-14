A luxury badge promises comfort, speed, and status. It rarely promises a small repair bill. Many buyers focus on the sticker price. The real cost shows up years later in the service bay.

Owner survey data from CR gives us a clear picture. The survey tracked maintenance and repair spending in years one to five, years six to ten, and the full ten years. The figures come from real owners paying real invoices.

The first five years look cheap for almost every brand. Warranties cover most big failures. Some brands even include free scheduled service. The gap opens after year six. Air suspensions leak. Sensors fail. Gearboxes and cooling systems demand attention.

This list ranks ten luxury brands from the most expensive to the cheapest. The ten-year numbers lead each section. I add what usually breaks and what you can do about it.

One thing matters before we start. These are brand averages, not promises. A careful owner with a good independent shop can beat the average. A neglected car can blow far past it. Let’s start at the top of the repair-cost pile.

1. Land Rover

Land Rover tops the list at an average of $19,250 over ten years. That is a heavy number for any car. The split is also telling. Owners paid about $4,250 in the first five years and $15,000 in years six to ten. The brand gets expensive just as the warranty fades.

Air suspension is the classic pain point. Bags and compressors wear out with age. A full replacement can run into thousands. Electronics add to the bill. Modern Range Rovers pack in screens, sensors and control modules. One faulty module can take days to trace.

Cooling and oil leaks also show up on older engines. Timing components on some V8 units need careful attention. Labor rates at specialist shops stay high.

Parts prices add another layer. Genuine components cost far more than those for mainstream SUVs. Even simple items like control arms hurt. Rust and wiring issues can appear on older examples. Underbody corrosion is a risk in wet or salted regions. Check this before buying used.

Why do owners still buy them? The cabin is superb, and the off-road capability is real. Resale on clean examples can be strong. Buying advice is simple. Choose a car with full service history. Get a pre-purchase inspection from a specialist.

Budget for repairs from year four onward. A yearly cushion of two thousand dollars is sensible. Think of it as a subscription to the badge. Extended warranties can help here.

Read the exclusions closely. Air suspension and electronics are often limited. Land Rover earns first place for the wrong reasons. It is a brand to love with a full wallet.

2. Porsche

Porsche sits second with an average ten-year cost of $14,090. That is far above most rivals. The first five years averaged $4,000, and years six to ten added $10,090. The early number is already the highest after Land Rover.

Several things explain this. Porsche cars are engineered for speed. Brakes, tires and suspension parts wear faster under that stress. Brake jobs are a good example. Large rotors and calipers cost a lot. Ceramic systems cost even more.

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