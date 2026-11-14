Reliability and low ownership cost do not always go together. Many owners learn this the hard way. A car may never leave you stranded. Yet one dealer visit can still drain your savings.

Reliability surveys track how often things break. They do not track what the fix costs. That gap matters. A trouble-free luxury SUV can still carry painful parts prices. Air suspension, hybrid systems, big alloy wheels, and complex electronics all add up.

Researchers who study owner surveys keep finding the same pattern. Japanese luxury brands score near the top for dependability. Yet their parts and labor rates sit well above mainstream cars. Some European performance cars show the same split.

This list cross-checks both sides. Each vehicle earns strong reliability marks from owner feedback. Each also tends to cost more when something does go wrong.

The cost figures below are broad estimates. Prices vary by region, shop, and model year. Think of this as a budgeting guide. A car that rarely breaks is a great thing. But you should still plan for the day it does.

1. Lexus LS 500

The LS 500 is a flagship sedan with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. It makes about 416 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. Owners report few mechanical problems. The powertrain has a strong record so far.

The trouble starts with the extras. Air suspension is standard on many trims. Adaptive dampers add more complexity. A single air strut can cost well over a thousand dollars. Labor adds to that bill.

Body parts are another worry. Many panels use aluminum. Collision repair needs trained technicians. Not every body shop has the tools. Costs climb fast after even a minor crash.

The cabin is packed with technology. There are large screens, heated and ventilated seats, and a premium audio system. When one module fails, replacement is rarely cheap. Dealers often charge top rates for diagnosis alone.

Tires are also pricey. Large wheels need low-profile rubber. A full set can cost more than many used cars’ monthly payments over a year. Wheel damage from potholes is common.

The hybrid LS 500h adds a battery pack. It is built to last. But an out-of-warranty replacement would be a major expense. Buyers should keep up with scheduled service. Oil changes and fluid flushes protect the turbo engine. Skipping them invites costly trouble.

The LS 500 is a very dependable car. Just do not expect a cheap one to keep. Set aside a repair fund each year. You will likely never need all of it. If you do, you will be glad it is there.

2. Lexus LX 570

The LX 570 is a full-size luxury SUV. It uses a 5.7-liter V8 with about 383 horsepower. Torque is around 403 lb-ft. It shares much of its engineering with the Toyota Land Cruiser.

Few vehicles match its record for longevity. Many examples pass 250,000 miles with only routine care. The V8 and the automatic gearbox are famously tough. Owners praise how little goes wrong.

Repair bills tell a different story. The LX 570 uses a hydraulic height-control suspension on many years. It gives a smooth ride and off-road clearance. But the pump, accumulators and lines can be expensive to fix. A leak may cost thousands.

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