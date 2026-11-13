Parking lots are places where drivers expect to leave their vehicles, pay for a few hours of parking, and continue with their day. Unfortunately, criminals increasingly use these everyday situations to target unsuspecting motorists.

From fake parking attendants and fraudulent payment QR codes to staged accidents and distraction thefts, some scams are designed to look completely ordinary. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), local police departments, and consumer protection organizations have issued warnings about several of these tactics.

Knowing what to look for can help drivers avoid losing money, exposing financial information, or becoming victims of theft while simply parking their vehicles.

1. Fake QR Codes on Parking Meters and Payment Signs

An emerging parking scam targets drivers by exploiting the widespread use of QR codes for convenient, cashless parking payments.

Instead of using a legitimate payment website or application, criminals place fraudulent QR code stickers over genuine payment instructions or attach them to nearby parking signs. The stickers can look convincing enough that drivers may not notice anything unusual.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning on September 3, 2026, explaining how criminals cover legitimate parking QR codes with their own stickers. When motorists scan these codes, they may be directed to imitation payment websites designed to collect credit card numbers, personal information, or login credentials.

In some cases, victims believe they are paying a small parking fee when they are actually providing their financial details to criminals.

The Better Business Bureau has also documented complaints involving fraudulent parking QR codes. Some consumers discovered unexpected recurring charges after entering their payment information on websites that appeared to be legitimate parking services.

This means the financial damage may continue long after the vehicle has left the parking space.

Drivers should inspect payment signs before scanning anything. Look for stickers placed over existing codes, unusual website addresses, spelling mistakes, and instructions that do not match the parking operator’s official information.

Whenever possible, use the payment machine directly or download the official parking application from a trusted app store.

If you have already entered your card details on a suspicious website, contact your bank immediately, review recent transactions, and consider replacing the compromised card. A convenient payment method should never come at the expense of financial security.

2. Fake Parking Tickets Left on the Windshield

Returning to your vehicle and discovering a parking ticket under the windshield wiper can immediately create anxiety. Most drivers assume the notice is genuine, particularly when it contains an official-looking logo, a violation description, a payment deadline, and instructions for settling the fine.

Unfortunately, criminals sometimes use this familiar situation to collect money through counterfeit parking citations.

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning about fake parking tickets in January 2023. According to its report, scammers have used handheld printers to produce convincing-looking notices and leave them on parked vehicles.

These documents may instruct drivers to pay through a website, PayPal, or a QR code that directs them to a fraudulent payment portal.

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