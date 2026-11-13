Car theft has become more sophisticated, with criminals combining traditional break-in techniques and modern electronic tools to target vehicles. A locked door is no longer the only obstacle thieves must overcome, particularly with the growing popularity of keyless entry, push-button ignition, and connected vehicle technology.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), 659,880 vehicles were reported stolen across the United States in 2025, a 23.2% decrease from 2024.

Despite this improvement, hundreds of thousands of drivers still face the risk of losing their vehicles. Understanding how these crimes happen can help owners recognize vulnerabilities and take practical steps to protect their cars.

1. Relay Attacks on Keyless Entry Systems

One of the more concerning developments in vehicle theft involves exploiting the wireless communication between a car and its smart key. Relay attacks target vehicles equipped with passive keyless entry and push-button starting systems.

Unlike traditional theft, this approach may leave the vehicle’s doors, windows, and ignition area completely undamaged, making the crime difficult to recognize immediately.

In a typical incident, criminals use electronic equipment to relay communication between a vehicle and its legitimate key fob. If the vehicle incorrectly recognizes the relayed communication as the authorized key being nearby, it may unlock the doors and permit the engine to start.

The actual key can remain inside the owner’s home, sometimes just a short distance from the parked vehicle. According to INTERPOL, criminals can exploit this technology to steal vehicles within minutes.

The problem is particularly relevant to owners who leave their keys near front doors, windows, or other locations close to the vehicle. However, not every keyless vehicle is equally vulnerable. Security systems differ between manufacturers, and some models incorporate additional safeguards against relay attacks.

There are practical ways to reduce the risk. Drivers can store their key fobs in tested signal-blocking pouches or containers and keep spare keys away from exterior doors and windows. A physical steering-wheel lock adds another obstacle even if electronic security is compromised.

Owners should also ask their dealerships whether software updates or additional security features are available.

The absence of broken glass or damaged locks does not necessarily mean a vehicle is secure. Electronic theft can leave surprisingly little physical evidence.

2. Signal Jamming That Prevents Doors From Locking

Not every car theft begins with someone successfully unlocking a vehicle. Sometimes, the opportunity comes from preventing the owner from locking it in the first place. Signal jamming is a technique that interferes with the wireless communication between a remote key fob and the vehicle’s locking system.

The situation can occur in busy parking lots, shopping centers, and public parking garages. A driver exits, presses the lock button, and walks away, assuming the vehicle has secured itself. However, if the locking signal has been disrupted, the doors may remain unlocked. A criminal can subsequently enter the vehicle without breaking a window or visibly damaging the door.

This technique is particularly concerning because it takes advantage of ordinary driving habits. Many people press the remote button while walking away without checking whether the doors actually locked. Some drivers rely entirely on the familiar sound of the horn or the flashing lights, while others are distracted by traffic, conversations, or their phones.

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