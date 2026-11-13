Heavy rain creates challenging driving conditions that demand patience, attention, and proper vehicle control. Wet roads reduce tyre grip, visibility becomes limited, and sudden water accumulation can make even familiar routes dangerous.

Many drivers underestimate these risks and continue driving as they would during normal weather. Simple mistakes, such as speeding, braking suddenly, or following other vehicles too closely, can increase the chances of an accident.

Understanding common driving mistakes during heavy rain helps motorists make safer decisions, protect passengers, and avoid unnecessary vehicle damage. A few sensible precautions can make wet-weather journeys considerably safer.

1. Driving Too Fast on Wet Roads

Speeding is a common mistake drivers make during heavy rain. Many motorists continue travelling at their usual speed because they are familiar with the road or believe their vehicle can handle wet conditions.

However, rain changes the level of grip between tyres and the road surface. Even a small increase in speed can make it harder to control the vehicle when an unexpected situation occurs.

Wet roads provide less traction than dry surfaces. When water collects on the road, tyres may struggle to maintain proper contact with the surface. This affects steering, braking, and acceleration. Drivers who travel too quickly have less time to respond when traffic slows down or another vehicle suddenly changes direction.

Stopping distances also increase in rainy weather. A vehicle travelling at high speed needs more distance to come to a complete stop, particularly when the road is covered with standing water. Drivers who fail to adjust their speed may find themselves approaching intersections, traffic signals, and stopped vehicles too quickly.

Another concern is the possibility of hydroplaning, also known as aquaplaning. This happens when a layer of water builds between the tyres and the road, reducing direct contact. The driver may temporarily lose steering control because the tyres cannot maintain sufficient grip. Higher speeds increase the risk of this situation.

Road conditions can change within a short distance. A relatively dry section may suddenly lead to a flooded patch, muddy surface, or slippery corner. Drivers who maintain a high speed may not have enough time to recognise these changes and adjust their driving accordingly.

The safest approach is to reduce speed gradually when rainfall becomes heavy. Drivers should choose a speed that allows them to maintain control and stop safely within the visible distance ahead.

Posted speed limits indicate maximum permitted speeds under suitable conditions, not speeds that are always safe in every situation.

2. Following Other Vehicles Too Closely

Tailgating becomes particularly dangerous during heavy rain. Some drivers maintain the same following distance they use on dry roads, ignoring the additional stopping distance required on slippery surfaces. This habit leaves very little room to react when the vehicle ahead brakes suddenly.

Rain affects the braking performance of vehicles. Water, dirt, oil residue, and other substances can make road surfaces slippery. When a driver brakes on a wet road, the vehicle may require considerably more distance to stop than it would under dry conditions.

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