Winter driving across the United States can become challenging when snow, freezing rain, icy roads, and extremely low temperatures affect daily travel. While many sedans offer comfortable rides and impressive fuel economy, certain models and configurations can create difficulties during colder months.

Rear-wheel-drive layouts, limited ground clearance, performance tires, and expensive maintenance can make some vehicles less suitable for harsh winter conditions. Before purchasing a used or new sedan, buyers should understand how different vehicles perform when temperatures drop.

Here are nine sedans worth reconsidering before winter, along with their potential drawbacks and important ownership considerations.

1. Dodge Charger RWD

The Dodge Charger RWD deserves careful consideration before winter because its rear-wheel-drive configuration can make driving on slippery roads more demanding. The car delivers strong performance and a comfortable cabin, but its power delivery requires attention when snow covers American streets.

Rear-wheel drive sends engine power to the rear wheels. On dry pavement, this arrangement provides engaging handling. On snow-covered surfaces, however, the rear tires can lose traction more easily when the driver accelerates aggressively.

The Charger’s relatively large dimensions also create challenges in certain winter situations. Narrow residential streets, snow-covered parking spaces, and tight urban corners can become difficult to navigate when snow accumulates along road edges.

Tire selection plays a major role in the Charger’s winter performance. Models equipped with summer performance tires are particularly unsuitable for freezing conditions. These tires lose flexibility in cold temperatures and provide significantly reduced grip on snow and ice.

Another consideration is the vehicle’s weight distribution and power output. Powerful engine options can overwhelm available traction when the driver applies too much throttle. Smooth acceleration and careful braking become essential when roads are slippery.

Maintenance expenses can also affect winter ownership. Older Chargers may require attention to their batteries, brakes, suspension components, and cooling systems. Cold weather can expose existing mechanical weaknesses, particularly in vehicles with neglected maintenance records.

Buyers who regularly drive through snowy regions should consider an AWD alternative or a Charger equipped with appropriate winter tires. The RWD version is not automatically unsuitable, but it requires greater preparation and careful driving habits.

2. Chrysler 300 RWD

The Chrysler 300 RWD offers a spacious interior, comfortable seating, and a relaxed driving experience. However, its rear-wheel-drive layout makes certain versions less convenient for people who regularly encounter snow, ice, and freezing road conditions.

Its traditional rear-drive arrangement provides balanced handling during normal driving. Winter weather changes the situation because traction becomes less predictable when snow covers the pavement. Drivers must be especially careful when accelerating from intersections and climbing slippery roads.

The Chrysler 300 also has a substantial body and relatively large proportions. These characteristics make it comfortable on highways, but maneuvering through deep roadside snow can become difficult when available clearance is limited.

Older examples may also come with aging all-season tires. Tire condition matters considerably during winter because worn tread reduces the ability to maintain contact with wet and snowy surfaces. Replacing old tires should be a priority before colder weather arrives.

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