School buses play an essential role in safely transporting children to and from school, yet many motorists misunderstand the traffic laws that apply to them. From stopping for flashing red lights to respecting crossing zones, small driving mistakes can create serious risks for young passengers.

The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) highlights the importance of safe driving practices and strong road safety measures to protect children. Understanding school bus rules is not just a legal responsibility but also a shared duty among all road users.

Knowing these ten commonly misunderstood rules can help drivers avoid violations and prevent dangerous accidents.

1. Failing to Stop for a School Bus With Flashing Red Lights

A school bus flashing red lights indicates that children are boarding or leaving the vehicle. Drivers approaching a stopped school bus must understand that these signals require immediate attention. Ignoring them can put children at serious risk.

Many motorists mistakenly believe they only need to slow down when they see a school bus stopped near a school or residential area. This is incorrect. Flashing red lights generally require approaching traffic to stop according to applicable state laws.

When a school bus activates its red warning lights and extends its stop arm, drivers must stop before reaching the bus. They should remain stationary until the lights stop flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and it is safe to proceed.

Passing a stopped school bus is a serious traffic violation in many states. Penalties can include substantial fines, points on a driver’s license, and other legal consequences. Repeat violations may result in stricter penalties.

Some drivers assume that stopping is unnecessary when they do not see children nearby. However, children may be approaching the bus from behind parked vehicles, sidewalks, driveways, or other areas that are difficult to observe.

The GHSA emphasizes the importance of preventing crashes involving vulnerable road users. School bus safety depends on motorists understanding that children can enter the roadway unexpectedly while approaching or leaving their bus.

Drivers should develop the habit of looking for school buses, warning lights, and stop arms, particularly during morning and afternoon school transportation hours. A few seconds of patience can prevent a life-changing accident.

2. Assuming All Roads Have the Same School Bus Stopping Rules

School bus stopping laws are not identical throughout the United States. Many motorists believe that the same stopping requirements apply to every road, but state laws can differ based on road design and traffic direction.

On a conventional two-lane road, traffic approaching a stopped school bus from either direction is generally required to stop when its red warning lights are activated. This allows children to cross safely when necessary.

Divided highways create a different situation in some states. Depending on the road’s physical separation and local traffic laws, vehicles traveling in the opposite direction may not be required to stop.

A painted center line does not necessarily count as a physical divider. Raised medians, barriers, and other permanent roadway structures may affect the legal stopping requirement.

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