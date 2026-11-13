Winter brings several challenges for car owners, from cold starts and thick engine oil to battery problems and reduced tyre pressure. During this season, many drivers follow advice they have heard from friends, relatives, or online discussions.

Some of these practices may sound helpful, but they can gradually damage important engine components, increase fuel consumption, and lead to expensive repairs. Understanding common winter car myths helps drivers make better maintenance decisions.

This article examines ten widespread winter car myths, explains why they are harmful, and shares practical ways to protect your vehicle throughout the colder months.

1. Letting Your Car Idle for 15 to 20 Minutes Warms the Engine Better

Many drivers believe that leaving their vehicle running for 15 to 20 minutes before driving is necessary during winter. This habit comes from older vehicles that used carburettors and required more time to operate smoothly in cold conditions.

Modern cars have electronic fuel injection systems that automatically adjust the fuel mixture according to engine temperature.

A prolonged idle does not warm the engine as efficiently as gentle driving. When a vehicle remains stationary, the engine takes longer to reach its normal operating temperature because it produces less heat under light load.

Cold engines also experience increased internal friction. Engine oil takes time to circulate and reach its ideal operating characteristics. Keeping the engine running at idle for an extended period does not eliminate this issue quickly.

Long idling periods can increase fuel consumption and produce unnecessary exhaust emissions. They may also contribute to carbon deposits, particularly when the engine repeatedly operates below its normal temperature.

A better approach is to start the engine, allow it to run for approximately 30 seconds, and begin driving gently. The exact waiting time can vary depending on the vehicle, temperature, and manufacturer’s instructions.

Avoid pressing the accelerator aggressively immediately after starting. Keep engine speed moderate until the temperature begins to rise and the vehicle operates smoothly.

Drivers should also remember that a warm cabin does not necessarily mean the engine has reached its normal operating temperature. The heating system and engine temperature do not always increase at the same rate.

Following the manufacturer’s recommendations and avoiding unnecessary idling can reduce fuel waste while supporting proper engine operation during winter.

2. Thicker Engine Oil Is Always Better in Winter

Some car owners believe thicker engine oil provides stronger protection during cold weather. This misconception can cause serious lubrication problems, particularly when drivers choose oil without checking their vehicle’s recommended viscosity.

Engine oil performs several important functions. It lubricates moving components, reduces friction, helps control engine temperature, and carries small contaminants towards the filtration system.

During winter, engine oil becomes more viscous as temperatures fall. Thicker oil can take longer to circulate through narrow passages when the engine starts cold.

If the oil is too thick for the engine, critical components may not receive sufficient lubrication during the initial moments after starting. This can increase wear on bearings, camshafts, and other moving parts.

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