Reliability can vary dramatically between vehicle categories. A dependable compact car may face very different challenges from a three-row SUV, electric pickup, or plug-in hybrid.

Consumer Reports evaluates these differences using owner feedback covering 20 potential trouble areas, including engines, transmissions, batteries, charging systems, and in-car electronics.

Its 2026 predictions draw on survey information from approximately 380,000 vehicles. This article highlights six models with some of the strongest predicted reliability results and six with some of the weakest, covering different vehicle types. The scores are out of 100 and measure predicted reliability, not road-test performance.

1. Subaru Impreza: 80/100

The Subaru Impreza leads Consumer Reports’ 2026 list of the most reliable models with a predicted reliability score of 80 out of 100. Its position is particularly notable because it is a practical compact car rather than an expensive luxury vehicle or a specialist performance model.

The Impreza’s relatively established engineering and conventional gasoline powertrain help make it a strong choice for buyers who want everyday transportation without unnecessary mechanical complexity.

For the US market, the Impreza is offered as a five-door hatchback with standard all-wheel drive. Its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces 152 horsepower, while the RS trim uses a 2.5-liter engine producing 180 horsepower.

Both are paired with a continuously variable transmission. The hatchback body also provides useful cargo flexibility, making it more practical than many traditional compact sedans.

Reliability is where the model makes its strongest impression. Consumer Reports’ predicted score is based on owner-reported problems across areas such as the engine, transmission, climate system, electrical equipment, and interior hardware.

The result indicates that the Impreza is expected to experience fewer problems than most new vehicles assessed in the survey. It is not a guarantee that every example will remain fault-free, but it is a meaningful advantage for shoppers comparing compact cars.

The Impreza also benefits from standard all-wheel drive, which can provide useful traction in rain and snow when paired with appropriate tires. Its modest power output means it is not intended to be a performance car. Buyers prioritizing dependable daily commuting, practical cargo space, and year-round traction should find its reliability result particularly encouraging.

2. Toyota Corolla Cross: 79/100

The Toyota Corolla Cross earns a predicted reliability score of 79 out of 100, placing it second in Consumer Reports’ 2026 most-reliable model ranking. It combines the familiar Corolla name with the higher seating position and cargo flexibility of a compact SUV.

That formula makes it attractive to buyers who want something more versatile than a conventional small sedan without moving into a larger, more expensive family SUV.

The US-market Corolla Cross is available with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine producing 169 horsepower. Buyers can choose front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive on applicable gasoline trims.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid uses a different powertrain, combining a 2.0-liter engine with electric motors and standard electronic all-wheel drive. Because these versions have different mechanical systems, shoppers should check the reliability information for the exact powertrain they intend to purchase.

Its strong predicted reliability score is based on Consumer Reports’ analysis of owner-reported problems across 20 potential trouble areas. These include engine and transmission faults, electrical accessories, climate controls, body hardware, and infotainment systems.

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