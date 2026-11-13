A vehicle can have impressive performance figures and modern technology yet still leave its owner disappointed. Consumer Reports measures this differently by asking people who already own the vehicles whether they would purchase the same one again.

Its 2025 Annual Auto Survey, used for the 2026 ratings, collected information covering approximately 380,000 vehicles. The results reveal which manufacturers have done the best job of meeting customer expectations after purchase.

This ranking focuses specifically on the percentage of owners willing to buy the same vehicle again, not reliability, resale value, or road-test performance.

1. Rivian: 85% Would Buy Again

Consumer Reports owner satisfaction ranking: 1st

Rivian takes first place with an impressive 85% of surveyed owners saying they would buy the same vehicle again. That is a substantial lead over BMW in second place, which records 71%. The result is particularly interesting because Rivian is a relatively young automaker competing in the premium electric-vehicle market against manufacturers with much longer histories.

Its high satisfaction figure suggests that many customers appreciate the experience its vehicles deliver, even though the brand has faced challenges with reliability.

The company’s US lineup centers on the R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV. Both use Rivian’s dedicated electric-vehicle architecture and offer multiple motor configurations. Buyers are attracted by features such as strong electric acceleration, available all-wheel drive, substantial cargo flexibility, and technology designed around outdoor activities.

The R1T’s storage solutions, including its distinctive gear tunnel, also give it a different character from conventional gasoline-powered pickups.

There is an important contrast in Consumer Reports’ findings. Rivian leads the owner satisfaction ranking, but the same organization places it at the bottom of its 2026 brand reliability assessment.

CR explains that owners can remain happy with vehicles despite experiencing problems, particularly when the driving experience or other qualities meet their expectations. Warranty coverage may also reduce the financial impact of certain repairs.

This makes Rivian’s first-place finish worth understanding rather than interpreting as proof of perfect ownership. The 85% figure measures willingness to buy again, not the percentage of vehicles free from faults. Potential buyers should separately investigate reliability, service access, repair experiences, and charging arrangements in their area.

Rivian’s achievement is particularly noteworthy given its relatively recent entry into a highly competitive market. Despite being a young automaker, it has earned strong customer loyalty, with a significant majority of owners saying they would buy one of its vehicles again.

2. BMW: 71% Would Buy Again

Consumer Reports owner satisfaction ranking: 2nd

BMW secures second place with 71% of owners saying they would purchase the same vehicle again. Although that is 14 percentage points below Rivian, it is a strong result among established manufacturers.

BMW’s position also shows that customer satisfaction is not determined simply by how long a company has been selling cars. Owners are judging the experience of living with their vehicles, including comfort, performance, usability, and whether the purchase delivered what they expected.

The German automaker has a broad US product range, covering compact luxury cars, executive sedans, sports models, and SUVs. Its vehicles are often purchased by drivers who place considerable importance on responsive handling, engine performance, and premium cabin quality.

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