Consumer Reports puts new vehicles through an extensive testing program before assigning a road-test score. Its evaluations cover acceleration, braking, handling, ride comfort, emergency maneuvers, fuel economy, seat comfort, and everyday usability.

These assessments help identify vehicles that perform well beyond what their specifications promise. For this list, the focus is strictly on the organization’s 2026 US road-test scores, rather than reliability predictions or combined ratings.

The results include luxury SUVs, an electric sedan, and practical family vehicles, showing that excellent test performance is not limited to one vehicle category.

1. BMW X5: 96/100

Consumer Reports road-test score: 96/100

The BMW X5 takes the top position in this selection with an impressive 96-point road-test score. That is a particularly strong result for a mid-sized luxury SUV, a category where manufacturers must balance substantial vehicle weight, passenger comfort, and responsive handling.

Consumer Reports describes the X5 as a well-rounded vehicle, highlighting its power delivery, refined cabin, comfortable suspension, and confident road manners. Its performance is not dependent on one standout feature. Instead, the SUV succeeds by delivering a consistently polished experience across several important areas.

CR’s tested gasoline-powered xDrive40i uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine producing 375 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The organization recorded a 0-to-60 mph time of just 6 seconds. Its measured fuel economy was 23 mpg overall, an impressive result for a gasoline-powered luxury SUV with this level of performance.

The transmission also received praise for its quick, smooth gear changes, while the engine responds immediately without noticeable turbo hesitation.

The suspension deserves considerable credit. Rather than allowing the body to feel unsettled over uneven pavement, it keeps the X5 composed while maintaining a comfortable ride. Braking performance is another strength, and the quiet cabin adds to the sense of refinement.

Its front seats are supportive and offer extensive adjustment, making longer journeys more comfortable for the driver and front passenger.

Not every detail is perfect. The rear-seat cushion sits relatively low, which can leave some passengers wanting more thigh support. The infotainment system also has a learning curve because certain functions are buried in layered menus. Nevertheless, its 96-point result establishes the X5 as an exceptional performer in CR’s testing.

2. Subaru Forester Hybrid: 94/100

Consumer Reports road-test score: 94/100

The Subaru Forester Hybrid earns 94 points, placing it among the highest-scoring vehicles in Consumer Reports’ 2026 testing. Its achievement is especially interesting because it is a practical compact SUV rather than a high-powered luxury vehicle.

The hybrid version retains the Forester’s useful cabin layout, excellent outward visibility, and standard all-wheel drive while adding electric assistance to improve power delivery and fuel economy. CR’s testers found that the hybrid system makes everyday driving smoother, particularly when pulling away from a stop or accelerating at lower speeds.

Under the hood is a 2.5-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine working with two motor-generator units and a 1.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. The system produces 194 horsepower and sends power through an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission.

Subaru uses a mechanical full-time all-wheel-drive system rather than relying on a small electric motor to provide rear-wheel traction. This arrangement helps maintain the brand’s familiar approach to all-weather capability.

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