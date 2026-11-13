A strong road-test score reflects more than quick acceleration or sharp handling. Consumer Reports evaluates how well vehicles perform in everyday driving, examining braking, ride comfort, handling, emergency maneuvers, fuel economy, cabin space, and controls.

Its brand ranking averages the road-test scores of each manufacturer’s current models tested by its experts.

The 2026 automotive report draws on road-test results from more than 200 new vehicles, making this a broad comparison rather than a judgement based on one standout model. Here are the 10 highest-scoring brands, ranked by their reported road-test scores.

1. BMW: 89

Consumer Reports road-test score: 89/100

BMW takes first place with an average road-test score of 89, the highest among the 31 brands in Consumer Reports’ comparison. That result points to a lineup that performs strongly across several aspects of driving, rather than relying on one exceptionally capable model.

The score is especially notable because CR calculates brand averages using the current vehicles it has tested, so consistency across a manufacturer’s range matters.

The company’s reputation for driver-focused engineering is reflected in the areas CR evaluates. Its road tests examine acceleration, braking, ride quality, handling, and emergency avoidance, alongside practical details such as cabin space, controls, and infotainment usability.

A vehicle can feel exciting on a winding road yet lose points if its ride is uncomfortable, its controls are confusing, or its braking performance is less convincing. BMW’s leading average indicates that its tested models deliver a particularly strong combination of these qualities.

There is also an important distinction between this result and a reliability ranking. An 89 road-test score does not mean every BMW is trouble-free, inexpensive to maintain, or the best purchase for every driver.

CR combines road-test performance with reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety when calculating its broader vehicle and brand ratings. Those categories measure different things and should not be treated as interchangeable.

For shoppers, BMW’s first-place result makes its models worth considering when driving performance is a priority. However, the specific model, powertrain, equipment, and ownership costs still deserve individual attention.

The brand average is a useful starting point, not a substitute for checking the road-test and reliability results of the exact vehicle being considered.

2. Subaru: 88

Consumer Reports road-test score: 88/100

Subaru finishes just one point behind BMW, earning an 88 road-test score. That narrow gap places it firmly among the strongest-performing manufacturers in CR’s assessment.

Its second-place position is particularly interesting because Subaru’s range is built largely around practical crossovers, SUVs, and passenger cars, rather than a lineup dominated by high-performance luxury vehicles.

The brand’s appeal often comes from its combination of everyday usability and confident road manners. Many Subaru models use standard all-wheel drive, a feature that can provide useful traction on wet or slippery roads.

However, all-wheel drive alone does not guarantee a high road-test score. CR also assesses steering response, braking distances, ride comfort, acceleration, handling, and how effectively a vehicle avoids obstacles during emergency maneuvers. The brand’s 88-point average suggests its tested vehicles perform well across this broader set of measurements.

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