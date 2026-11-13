A new vehicle can look impressive in a showroom but become an expensive ownership experience when mechanical and electrical problems start appearing. Consumer Reports’ 2026 reliability assessment highlights ten vehicles that American buyers should research particularly carefully before making a purchase.

Based on owner feedback covering approximately 380,000 vehicles, the survey identifies recurring problems involving engines, transmissions, electric motors, batteries, charging systems, and onboard electronics.

Interestingly, electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids account for most of these entries, although conventional gasoline-powered SUVs also struggle. These rankings offer an important warning about choosing newer technology without considering its reliability history.

1. GMC Acadia: Predicted Reliability Score of 14

Rank 1 | 14/100

The GMC Acadia takes the bottom position in Consumer Reports’ 2026 reliability assessment, recording just 14 points out of 100. This is a particularly concerning result for a midsize three-row SUV designed to serve American families.

The latest generation received a substantial redesign for the 2024 model year, bringing updated styling, a more spacious cabin, and a new powertrain. However, the changes have not translated into the dependable ownership experience that buyers would expect from a modern family vehicle.

Under the hood, the 2026 Acadia uses a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels or an available all-wheel-drive system, depending on configuration.

These specifications make the SUV reasonably powerful for transporting passengers and cargo, but performance figures do not tell the full ownership story.

Consumer Reports identifies several concerning trouble areas, particularly the transmission, brakes, electrical accessories, and in-car electronics.

Owner reports include transmission-fluid leaks and more serious transmission failures, along with electronic equipment that can malfunction. Problems involving these systems can create inconvenience and potentially expensive repairs once warranty coverage expires.

The Acadia’s low score is especially important because it is not an electric vehicle with an unfamiliar powertrain. It demonstrates that conventional gasoline SUVs can also experience substantial reliability difficulties.

For American families considering this GMC, the 14-point prediction deserves serious attention. Buyers should investigate the specific model year, outstanding recalls, and repair history rather than assuming that a major redesign automatically produces a more dependable vehicle.

2. Rivian R1T: Predicted Reliability Score of 18

Rank 2 | 18/100

Electric pickups promise impressive acceleration, advanced technology, and the convenience of home charging. However, the Rivian R1T’s predicted reliability score of just 18 shows that an innovative product can still face considerable ownership challenges.

It ranks second among the least reliable vehicles in Consumer Reports’ 2026 assessment, making it one of the weakest performers in the electric pickup segment.

Unlike traditional trucks, the R1T uses an electric skateboard platform with its battery pack integrated into the vehicle’s structure. Depending on configuration, the pickup has dual-motor, tri-motor, or quad-motor all-wheel-drive arrangements.

Its higher-performance versions deliver substantial power, while the vehicle’s electric architecture provides instant torque and impressive acceleration.

Unfortunately, owners have reported problems involving major electric components. Consumer Reports identifies concerns with the EV battery, electric motors, climate system, steering and suspension, electrical accessories, and body hardware.

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