Buying a dependable vehicle is about more than choosing a familiar badge. Repair costs, unexpected breakdowns, and long-term ownership expenses can make a significant difference to a buyer’s experience.

Consumer Reports’ 2026 automotive reliability rankings offer a useful starting point, drawing on owner feedback and reported problems across different vehicle systems. Toyota takes the first position, followed by Subaru, Lexus, and Honda, while several other manufacturers also make the top 10.

These rankings reveal which brands have demonstrated stronger reliability trends and why buyers should examine individual models before making their next vehicle purchase.

1. Toyota: Predicted Reliability Score of 66

Rank 1 | Consumer Reports 2026

Toyota takes the top position in Consumer Reports’ 2026 predicted reliability rankings with a score of 66 out of 100. This is a particularly significant result because the manufacturer reclaimed first place after Subaru led the previous year’s reliability table.

Its performance reflects the strength of several established models, along with improvements in vehicles that previously faced reliability concerns. Consumer Reports evaluates reported problems across multiple vehicle systems, meaning the ranking reflects more than engine dependability alone.

One interesting example is the Toyota 4Runner, which received a predicted reliability score of 95 in the report. Its strong result makes it one of the standout performers in the brand’s lineup.

The SUV’s established mechanical approach and comparatively gradual development strategy are relevant considerations for buyers who prioritize durability. However, a high model score should not be interpreted as a guarantee that every individual vehicle will remain trouble-free.

The Toyota Tundra presents a different picture, earning a score of 41. That difference illustrates why shoppers should not assume every Toyota carries the same reliability prospects. The full-size pickup has experienced challenges associated with its newer generation, and its score is considerably below the 4Runner’s result.

Toyota’s first-place brand ranking is supported by an average across qualifying models rather than the performance of a single popular vehicle.

For American buyers considering a new sedan, SUV, or pickup, the manufacturer’s 66-point result makes it a strong starting point. Nevertheless, checking the specific model year’s reliability record, recalls, and service history remains essential before purchasing.

2. Subaru: Predicted Reliability Score of 63

Rank 2 | Consumer Reports 2026

Subaru finishes second with a predicted reliability score of 63, just three points behind Toyota. Although the manufacturer surrendered its leading position, its performance remains impressive, particularly considering that it has consistently appeared near the top of Consumer Reports’ reliability assessments.

One important reason behind Subaru’s reputation is its relatively consistent engineering approach, including the use of shared components across multiple models. Familiar mechanical foundations can help manufacturers avoid some of the problems associated with introducing entirely new technologies or heavily redesigned vehicles.

The Subaru Impreza is a particularly encouraging example, recording a predicted reliability score of 80. This compact car demonstrates that Subaru’s strengths are not limited to its larger SUVs.

Its practical design, standard all-wheel-drive system in the American market, and established mechanical package make it an interesting option for buyers seeking everyday transportation. The reliability result also gives prospective owners a useful reason to consider it alongside competing compact cars.

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