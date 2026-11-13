Consumer Reports’ 2026 Automotive Brand Report Card offers little encouragement for several automakers that have struggled to impress buyers in recent years. The organization says its bottom five brands remain largely unchanged from the previous year, with Dodge, GMC, Land Rover, Rivian, and Jeep occupying the final positions.

Jeep has the unwanted distinction of finishing last for the third consecutive year. The results are based on a combination of road-test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety.

It is worth noting that Alfa Romeo was excluded from the rankings because Consumer Reports did not have enough reliability data to assess the brand. Therefore, it should not be considered a confirmed member of the bottom five.

The Five Brands Struggling to Improve Their Standing

Consumer Reports’ 2026 Automotive Brand Report Card places Dodge, GMC, Land Rover, Rivian, and Jeep at the bottom of its rankings. The organization describes the group as largely unchanged from the previous year, suggesting that several manufacturers have struggled to make meaningful progress across the areas measured by the report.

Jeep’s position is particularly concerning. It finished last for the third consecutive year, reflecting weaknesses in predicted reliability, road-test performance, and owner satisfaction. The brand scored poorly across these categories despite having a strong identity built around off-road capability and distinctive vehicle designs.

Dodge is another familiar name near the bottom. Its position reflects the challenges of delivering vehicles that perform consistently across reliability, safety, owner satisfaction, and road testing.

The brand has a long history of performance-oriented cars and powerful engines, but those characteristics do not automatically translate into strong scores across Consumer Reports’ broader evaluation.

GMC also remains among the five lowest-ranked brands. Its lineup focuses heavily on trucks and SUVs, including the Sierra, Canyon, Terrain, Acadia, and Yukon. These vehicles compete in segments where buyers often expect strong performance, practicality, and durability.

However, the brand’s position indicates that its results across the report’s combined categories have not been competitive with those of higher-ranked manufacturers.

Land Rover’s continued presence near the bottom is another notable result. Its vehicles are known for luxury interiors, advanced technology, and off-road capability, but those features can come with complicated engineering and expensive ownership considerations.

Reliability and owner satisfaction are important parts of Consumer Reports’ assessment, and premium positioning does not protect a manufacturer from poor results in those areas.

Rivian completes the bottom five. The electric vehicle manufacturer has attracted attention with the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, but it is still a relatively young automaker compared with established manufacturers.

Developing vehicles, expanding production, and improving service operations at the same time can create challenges. Consumer Reports’ reliability findings have also been difficult for the company, with the R1T recording the lowest predicted reliability score among the models included in its 2026 reliability analysis.

These results should not be interpreted as proof that every vehicle from these five manufacturers is a poor purchase. Brand-level rankings combine information across multiple models and evaluation categories.

An individual vehicle can perform better or worse than its manufacturer’s position suggests. Still, the repeated presence of these brands near the bottom is a reason for buyers to investigate model-specific ratings carefully.

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