Japanese automakers delivered a commanding performance in Consumer Reports’ 2026 vehicle reliability rankings, claiming six of the top seven positions. The results reinforce the strength of brands such as Toyota, Subaru, Lexus, and Honda in an industry where increasingly complex technology can make long-term ownership less predictable.

The rankings are based on owner-reported problems across hundreds of thousands of vehicles, rather than manufacturers’ claims or short-term road tests. They offer buyers a useful way to compare expected reliability, although a brand’s position does not guarantee that every model it sells will be trouble-free.

Toyota, Subaru, Lexus, and Honda Lead the Reliability Race

The six Japanese brands occupying the first seven positions were Toyota, Subaru, Lexus, Honda, Nissan, and Acura. BMW was the only non-Japanese automaker to break into that group, taking fifth place. The result gives Japanese manufacturers a strong presence at the top, with Toyota securing the number-one position for the first time since 2022.

Subaru finished second, followed by Lexus in third and Honda in fourth. BMW placed fifth, while Nissan and Acura completed the top seven.

The rankings show that Japanese manufacturers are not simply benefiting from one or two standout companies. Several brands with different product ranges and price points are producing vehicles that owners report fewer problems with over time.

Toyota’s return to the top is particularly significant because Subaru had held the leading position in the previous two annual reliability rankings.

Consumer Reports attributed Toyota’s improvement partly to better results from the Camry, Tacoma, and Tundra, along with a promising early performance from the redesigned 4Runner. These improvements helped Toyota edge ahead of Subaru.

Subaru’s second-place finish nevertheless reinforces its reputation for dependable vehicles. Its lineup includes popular models such as the Crosstrek, Forester, Outback, and Impreza.

Lexus, Toyota’s luxury division, took third place, demonstrating that premium vehicles can also perform strongly in long-term reliability surveys. Honda’s fourth-place result added another familiar Japanese name to the leading group.

BMW’s fifth-place finish deserves attention because European luxury manufacturers do not always perform as strongly in reliability comparisons as their reputations for engineering might suggest.

Consumer Reports identified BMW as the most reliable European brand in the 2026 survey. Its position between Honda and Nissan shows that strong reliability is not exclusive to Japanese automakers, even though they dominate the leading positions.

Nissan and Acura rounded out the top seven. Acura, Honda’s luxury division, benefits from sharing engineering and components with its mainstream parent company, although the two brands have different model ranges.

Nissan’s sixth-place position also gives the Japanese industry another strong result, despite the reliability challenges that have affected some of its vehicles in previous years.

The distinction between reliability rankings and broader brand rankings is important. Consumer Reports publishes a separate Automotive Brand Report Card that combines reliability with road-test performance, safety ratings, and owner satisfaction.

Subaru secured the top spot in the 2026 report card, with Toyota ranking fifth. However, these rankings differ from the reliability-specific results, in which Toyota came out ahead of all other brands.

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