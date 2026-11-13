Tesla has achieved a major improvement in Consumer Reports’ 2026 automotive reliability rankings, climbing eight positions to reach ninth place among 26 automakers.

It is the first time the electric vehicle manufacturer has entered the organization’s top 10 for reliability, marking a significant turnaround after years of criticism over build quality and recurring ownership problems.

Consumer Reports credited improvements across Tesla’s vehicle lineup, particularly in body hardware, paint and trim, and electrical accessories. The Model 3 and Model Y delivered especially strong results, while the Cybertruck remained a notable weak point.

Tesla Climbs Eight Places to Become a Top 10 Reliability Brand

Tesla’s ninth-place finish represents one of the most significant improvements in Consumer Reports’ latest reliability assessment. The company moved up eight positions from 17th place in the previous year’s rankings, making it the most improved automaker in the survey.

Its performance is particularly noteworthy because Tesla ranked 27th out of 28 brands in 2022, placing it near the bottom of the reliability table just a few years earlier.

The distinction between reliability rankings and Consumer Reports’ broader brand report card is important. Tesla also finished 10th in the 2026 Automotive Brand Report Card, which combines road-test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety.

Its ninth-place reliability result is a separate achievement based specifically on predicted dependability. The two rankings measure different aspects of vehicle quality and should not be confused.

Consumer Reports gathered information on approximately 380,000 vehicles for its 2026 assessment, covering model years 2000 through 2025 and some early 2026 vehicles. The organization collected feedback from owners about problems experienced during the previous 12 months and analyzed up to 20 potential trouble areas.

These include engines, transmissions, electric motors, batteries, charging systems, suspension, interior electronics, and vehicle hardware.

The survey is designed to measure the ownership problems people actually experience rather than relying exclusively on manufacturer specifications or laboratory testing. Serious issues that can lead to expensive repairs receive greater weight in the reliability calculations. The results are then used to estimate how dependable newer vehicles are likely to be.

For Tesla, the improvement reflects progress in areas that have historically damaged its reputation. The company has received criticism over inconsistent panel alignment, paint defects, interior fit and finish, and electrical accessories.

Consumer Reports says the frequency of problems involving body hardware, paint and trim, and electrical accessories has decreased substantially.

These improvements matter because Tesla’s electric powertrains have generally been one of its strongest areas. The company has developed extensive experience with electric motors, battery systems, and power electronics since beginning production of the Model S in 2012.

However, dependable propulsion does not automatically make an entire vehicle reliable. Owners also depend on door mechanisms, windows, seats, climate controls, electronics, and body components functioning properly.

Tesla’s latest ranking suggests that its improvements are extending beyond the powertrain. That is a meaningful development for a manufacturer whose reputation has often been divided between strong electric vehicle technology and inconsistent manufacturing quality.

Model 3 and Model Y Lead Tesla’s Reliability Improvement

The Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV were major contributors to Tesla’s improved performance.

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