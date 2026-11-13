Toyota has returned to the top of Consumer Reports’ automotive reliability rankings, ending Subaru’s recent run as the highest-rated brand. The achievement comes after several Toyota models improved their reliability scores, including the Camry, Tacoma, and Tundra, while the redesigned 4Runner also delivered a promising early result.

Consumer Reports announced the findings in its 2026 Annual Automotive Report Card, published on December 4, 2025. The survey analyzed information from approximately 380,000 vehicles, making it one of the largest consumer-based assessments of vehicle reliability in the United States.

Toyota’s comeback also highlights the benefits of gradual engineering changes and established powertrain technology.

Toyota Moves Ahead of Subaru and Lexus in Reliability Rankings

Toyota’s return to first place is particularly notable because the company had not held the top position in Consumer Reports’ reliability rankings since 2022. Subaru had led the previous year’s rankings, but improvements across several Toyota models helped the Japanese automaker reclaim the crown.

In the latest results, Toyota achieved a predicted reliability score of 66 out of 100. Subaru followed in second place with 63, while Lexus ranked third with 60. Honda occupied fourth place at 59, and BMW completed the top five with a score of 58.

The results show that Japanese manufacturers continue to perform strongly in long-term reliability assessments.

The improvement was not driven by a single vehicle. Consumer Reports specifically identified the Camry, Tacoma, and Tundra as models that helped Toyota return to the top. The redesigned 4Runner also made a solid initial showing, contributing to the brand’s improved average.

The Camry’s recovery is especially interesting. After its redesign for the 2025 model year, its predicted reliability score had fallen to an average rating of 56 in the previous survey. In the latest assessment, it improved to 74, placing it among the more dependable midsize cars.

That improvement suggests Toyota’s changes and production refinements helped address some of the concerns associated with the redesigned model.

The Tacoma also made a substantial recovery. Its 2024 redesign initially brought below-average reliability, but the latest survey showed it moving into the above-average category. The Tundra took longer to improve.

Introduced with a new platform and powertrain for the 2022 model year, it experienced reliability problems in its early production years. Consumer Reports now rates its 2026 model at average reliability, a meaningful improvement from its previous below-average position.

Toyota’s wider lineup also helped. Consumer Reports reported that six Toyota models appeared among its 10 most reliable vehicles in the latest survey. The company’s established models, along with the new Land Cruiser and redesigned 4Runner, contributed to a stronger brand-wide result.

This is important because Consumer Reports does not award the reliability crown based on one particularly successful vehicle. Its brand score reflects the performance of multiple models across recent model years.

A manufacturer with several consistently dependable vehicles can therefore outperform a competitor whose reliability results are concentrated in only a few products.

Why Toyota’s Reliability Improved After Earlier Problems

Toyota’s comeback is notable because the company has faced several highly publicized reliability problems in recent years.

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