Reliability and repair cost are not the same thing. Many shoppers assume a car that breaks often must also cost a fortune to fix. That is not always true.

Consumer Reports tracks both numbers. Its yearly survey of members measures how many problems owners report. Its cost data shows what owners actually spend on maintenance and repair.

Put the two side by side and an odd group appears. Some vehicles have weak reliability scores yet cheap repair bills. Others have mediocre scores but low long-term costs.

Several things cause this. Electric cars have fewer moving parts. Domestic brands often have cheap, widely available parts. Simple mechanical designs keep labor bills low.

Consumer Reports found that Tesla averaged about $5,050 in maintenance and repair over ten years. Lincoln came in near $5,200 and Buick near $5,300. All three have uneven reliability histories in some models.

This list is built on that gap. Each vehicle below has a weak or inconsistent reliability record. Each also tends to be affordable to keep on the road. Treat this as a cost-versus-risk guide.

The cheap bills do not erase the frustration of frequent trips to the shop. Read each entry with that trade-off in mind. Model-year details matter a great deal. Scores shift each year as new survey data arrives. Always check the exact year you plan to buy.

1. Tesla Model Y

The Model Y is a best-seller. It is also one of the most debated vehicles for reliability. Owners report issues with body fit, trim, and electronics. Consumer Reports has called the Model Y less reliable than the Model 3 or Model S. Panel gaps and paint flaws come up often.

Software glitches and sensor faults appear too. Yet the repair costs stay low. Tesla, as a brand, ranked first for the lowest ten-year costs. The average was about $5,050.

The first five years are especially cheap. Brand-wide, owners spent roughly $730 in that window. Costs rise later, when out-of-warranty parts start to fail.

There is no oil to change. There is no timing belt or exhaust system. Brake pads last longer thanks to regenerative braking. Tires are the main routine expense. Heavy EVs wear them faster. A set can be a real cost.

Collision repair is the hidden risk. Body parts and specialized labor can be expensive. Insurance premiums often reflect this. The low bill depends on staying within warranty. Battery and drive unit coverage runs for years. Large failures after that can be very costly.

Many problems are also fixed by software updates. That saves a shop visit. It also means some faults vanish without a bill. The Model Y suits owners who accept small annoyances. It rewards those who want low routine costs. It punishes those who expect flawless build quality.

Check the build year before buying used. Early production runs had more flaws. Later builds have generally improved. Buy a model with a clean service history. Ask about prior body work. That single step can save thousands.

2. Tesla Model 3

The Model 3 is the older sibling of the Model Y. Its record is stronger. Consumer Reports has noted that recent Model 3 examples look solid. Still, the car does not top reliability charts. Owners report trim issues and occasional electrical faults. Some report suspension noise and tire wear.

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