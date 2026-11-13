A good reliability score feels like a promise. It says the car will rarely leave you stranded. But reliability and repair cost are two different things. One measures how often a car breaks. The other measures how much it hurts when it does.

Consumer Reports-style survey data counts problems per 100 vehicles. It does not weigh the invoice. A cheap glitch and a four-figure failure count the same.

That is where buyers get caught. A brand can look average or even good on reliability. Yet its parts, labor and specialist needs push ownership costs far above the norm.

Industry repair-cost averages tell the other half of the story. Mainstream brands often land between 400 and 600 dollars a year. Several premium names run double that or more.

This cross-table looks at ten brands where that gap is widest. Some break rarely but cost a lot to fix. Others break often and cost even more. All figures below are approximate.

They shift by model year, region, and powertrain. Treat them as a guide, not a quote. Read each brand as a trade-off. The reliability score is only the first line of the bill.

1. Porsche

Porsche often scores well on reliability. Owners report fewer problems than the badge price suggests. That is the trap. A good score hides a very high cost per visit.

Average annual repair spend runs around 1,100 to 1,200 dollars. That is roughly double the industry norm. Parts are the first reason. Brake components, sensors, and cooling parts carry a luxury markup.

Labor is the second. Many repairs need a certified technician and a specialist tool. Take the Cayenne and Macan as examples. Air suspension faults can cost thousands to fix.

Ceramic brake rotors are another shock. A full set can cost more than a used hatchback. Engine-related repairs sit at the extreme end. Bore scoring and IMS bearing issues made headlines on older sports models.

Newer cars are better built. Yet the repair bill, when it comes, is still steep. Warranty coverage helps for four years. After that, you pay full price. Independent specialists can cut labor costs by a third. But there are fewer outside big cities.

Insurance adds to the burden. Repair estimates push premiums higher than for mainstream rivals. Depreciation softens the blow on used models. Cheaper entry prices tempt first-time buyers.

That is where the cost gap bites hardest. A ten-year-old Cayenne is cheap to buy and costly to keep. Our verdict is simple. Porsche reliability is real, but it does not protect your wallet. Budget a repair fund of at least 2,000 dollars a year for older cars. Buy a certified pre-owned model if possible.

2. Lexus

Lexus is the reliability benchmark. It regularly sits near the top of owner surveys. Yet repair costs are not as low as the score implies. They run about 550 to 600 dollars a year.

That is better than German rivals. It is still above Toyota, its own sibling brand. The gap comes from parts pricing. A Lexus part often costs far more than the Toyota twin.

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