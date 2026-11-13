SUVs have become a popular choice among car buyers because of their spacious interiors, comfortable seating, higher driving position, and practical features. They offer convenience for families, long-distance travellers, and people who prefer larger vehicles.

However, purchasing an SUV involves more than paying its showroom price. Several additional expenses can affect the total cost of ownership over time. From higher fuel consumption and insurance premiums to expensive maintenance, tyre replacements, and depreciation, these costs can add up quickly.

Understanding these financial commitments before buying an SUV helps buyers make informed decisions and manage their budgets more effectively.

1. Higher Fuel Consumption

Fuel expenses are among the most noticeable costs associated with owning an SUV. Most SUVs have larger engines, greater body weight, and less aerodynamic designs than smaller hatchbacks or sedans. These characteristics generally result in higher fuel consumption, particularly in city traffic.

An SUV may offer a comfortable driving experience, but its engine often requires more fuel to move the heavier vehicle. The difference becomes particularly noticeable when comparing similar petrol-powered SUVs and compact cars.

Daily commuting can make this expense substantial. Drivers who regularly travel long distances for work, education, or personal commitments may spend considerably more on fuel each month.

Driving conditions also influence fuel consumption. Frequent braking, traffic congestion, sudden acceleration, and extended idling can reduce mileage. Urban SUV owners may experience lower fuel efficiency than those who primarily drive on highways.

The choice between petrol and diesel also affects running expenses. Petrol SUVs may have higher fuel costs per kilometre, while diesel models can involve higher purchase prices and maintenance expenses, depending on the vehicle.

Some modern SUVs include hybrid technology or smaller turbocharged engines to improve efficiency. These options can reduce fuel consumption, but their benefits depend on driving habits, vehicle design, and local fuel prices.

Four-wheel-drive systems can also increase fuel consumption because they add mechanical complexity and weight. Drivers who rarely need additional traction may find a two-wheel-drive version more economical.

Before purchasing an SUV, buyers should compare its claimed mileage with independent real-world fuel economy figures. Calculating expected monthly fuel expenses based on daily travel distance can provide a clearer picture of long-term affordability.

2. Expensive Insurance Premiums

Car insurance is a necessary ownership expense, but SUV owners may face higher premiums than owners of smaller vehicles. Insurance companies consider several factors when calculating premiums, including vehicle value, repair expenses, engine capacity, safety features, and theft risk.

SUVs generally have higher purchase prices than entry-level hatchbacks. Since insurers may need to pay more to repair or replace an expensive vehicle, comprehensive insurance coverage can cost more.

Replacement parts also influence insurance pricing. Modern SUVs frequently include advanced sensors, cameras, electronic control units, and specialised lighting systems. Damage to these components can increase the cost of accident repairs.

The size and weight of an SUV may influence accident-related insurance assessments. Insurers evaluate vehicle-specific safety and claims data when determining premiums, which can affect the final insurance quotation.

Optional coverage can increase the annual payment. Add-ons such as zero depreciation, engine protection, roadside assistance, return-to-invoice protection, and consumables coverage provide additional financial protection but increase the premium.

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