10 Car Tire Checks That Take Under a Minute

Your tires play a crucial role in keeping your vehicle connected to the road, yet they often receive little attention until a problem arises. Fortunately, maintaining them doesn’t require professional equipment, special tools, or hours of work. A few simple routine checks can help identify potential issues early, improve fuel efficiency, extend tire life, and make every trip safer.

Each one takes under a minute per tire, which is less time than it takes to pick a playlist. Whether you’re heading to work, loading up for a road trip, or just walking past your car in the driveway, these simple habits pay off fast. Ready to give your tires the attention they deserve? Let’s get started.

1. Penny or Quarter Tread Test

Estimated time: 30 seconds.

Checking your tire tread does not require expensive equipment or a trip to an auto repair shop. A simple penny or quarter can help you determine whether your tires have enough tread remaining to provide reliable traction.

This quick inspection is especially useful because worn tread can reduce your vehicle’s ability to grip the road, particularly when driving in rainy conditions.

To perform the penny test, take a penny and insert it into one of the tire’s tread grooves with Abraham Lincoln’s head facing downward. Examine how much of his head remains visible.

If you can see the top of his head, your tire may have reached the point where replacement is necessary. This indicates that the tread depth is approximately 2/32 of an inch or less.

You can also use a quarter for another quick assessment. Insert it into a tread groove with George Washington’s head facing downward. If the top of his head is visible, the tire may have insufficient tread and should be examined more closely.

For a more reliable assessment, check several grooves across different sections of the tire rather than relying on one spot. Uneven wear can make one section look healthier than another.

Although this coin test is convenient, a tread depth gauge provides a more accurate measurement. Replacing tires before they reach the legal minimum can also help maintain better traction, especially on wet roads.

2. Check for Uneven Wear

Estimated time: 30 seconds.

Your tire tread can reveal useful information about your vehicle’s condition, even before you notice a problem while driving. Uneven wear occurs when certain sections of a tire lose rubber faster than others.

A quick visual inspection can help you identify these patterns and determine whether your tires need additional attention.

Start by examining the tread from the inner edge to the outer edge. If the center appears smoother than both shoulders, excessive tire pressure could be responsible. Overinflated tires may place more pressure on the center portion of the tread, causing it to wear faster.

When both outer edges show heavier wear, underinflation may be the cause because the tire’s shoulders experience additional stress.

Pay attention to one-sided wear as well. If the inner or outer edge looks noticeably smoother than the opposite side, your vehicle may have an alignment problem. Worn suspension components or other mechanical issues can also contribute to irregular tread patterns.

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