12 Cars Where Rust Ends It Before the Engine

A car does not always reach the end of its useful life because of engine trouble. Sometimes, the engine starts easily, the transmission works properly, and the vehicle still drives well, but rust has already made it unsafe or too expensive to keep. This is particularly frustrating for owners who have maintained their vehicles carefully, only to discover serious corrosion underneath the body.

Certain models have developed reputations for rust affecting their frames, suspension mounts, wheel arches, and structural components. In many cases, the mechanical parts remain functional long after the body or chassis has deteriorated. Here are 12 cars where rust can end the vehicle’s service life before the engine gives up.

1. Mazda6 (2003-2008)

The first-generation Mazda6 earned praise for its responsive handling, comfortable interior, and dependable engine options. However, early models developed a reputation for corrosion in areas that can make the vehicle expensive to maintain.

Wheel arches, rocker panels, door edges, and sections of the underbody are among the areas owners should inspect carefully. Rust often begins as small bubbles beneath the paint before spreading into larger sections of exposed metal.

Once corrosion reaches structural areas, repairs can involve cutting away damaged sections and welding replacement metal. This can become particularly expensive when several body panels require attention.

The frustrating part is that the engine may continue running smoothly while the body deteriorates. A Mazda6 with regular oil changes and proper mechanical maintenance can still suffer from severe underbody corrosion.

Pay particular attention to the rear wheel arches and lower body panels when inspecting an older example. Also check the floor and structural mounting areas for previous repairs or hidden rust.

Not every Mazda6 from these years has serious corrosion, but vehicles exposed to road salt, moisture, and poor storage conditions deserve careful inspection. A healthy engine cannot compensate for a structurally weakened body.

2. Nissan Pathfinder (1996-2004)

The Nissan Pathfinder from this generation offered a durable SUV platform, capable four-wheel-drive options, and engines that could deliver years of service with proper maintenance.

Unfortunately, serious frame corrosion became a concern for certain older models, particularly those exposed to harsh winter conditions and road salt.

The frame is one of the most important structural parts of an SUV. It supports the body, suspension, and other major components. When corrosion becomes severe, the vehicle can develop dangerous structural weaknesses that ordinary mechanical repairs cannot solve.

Inspect the frame rails, suspension mounting points, crossmembers, and other exposed metal sections. Rust around these areas deserves particular attention because it can affect the vehicle’s structural strength.

Certain Nissan Pathfinder models were also involved in major corrosion-related safety actions in specific markets. These issues included severe frame deterioration that could compromise vehicle safety, leading to manufacturer remedies such as buybacks in affected cases.

The engine and transmission may still operate normally, but that does not make a badly corroded Pathfinder safe to drive. Frame replacement or extensive structural repairs can cost more than the vehicle is worth.

Anyone considering an older Pathfinder should obtain a professional underbody inspection before making a purchase decision.

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