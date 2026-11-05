10 Vehicles With the Cheapest Full Tire Set

Replacing all four tires can put a dent in your car maintenance budget, especially when prices keep climbing. Fortunately, not every vehicle requires an expensive set of replacement tires. Smaller cars often use narrower tires with smaller wheel diameters, making them cheaper and easier to find. These common sizes attract several budget-friendly manufacturers, giving drivers more affordable options.

Some compact vehicles can even get a complete set of four tires for less than $300 before installation. That is a welcome advantage for anyone trying to keep vehicle ownership costs manageable. From the Chevrolet Spark to the Honda Civic, here are 10 vehicles with some of the cheapest full tire replacement options based on estimated Tire Rack base pricing.

1. Chevrolet Spark

The Chevrolet Spark is one of the most affordable vehicles to maintain when it comes to replacing all four tires. Its compact design and smaller wheel setup help keep tire expenses low, making it an appealing option for drivers who want to avoid spending hundreds of dollars on routine replacements.

Certain LS Base and Eco versions use 165/65R14 tires, a common size that is widely available from budget and mid-range manufacturers.

Based on estimated Tire Rack base pricing, a complete set of four replacement tires can cost approximately $180 to $240 before installation.

That is considerably less than what many larger sedans and SUVs require. Since several manufacturers produce tires in this size, shoppers can compare different brands without having to settle for the first available option.

Another advantage is that the Spark does not require large, expensive performance tires. Standard all-season models are generally suitable for everyday commuting, offering practical handling and dependable performance in normal driving conditions.

However, drivers should consider their local weather and road conditions before choosing a replacement set. Installation, balancing, disposal fees, and taxes will increase the final bill, so it is worth requesting a complete estimate before scheduling service.

Checking the tire pressure regularly can also help protect your investment. For drivers who value low replacement costs, the Chevrolet Spark is an excellent place to start.

2. Mitsubishi Mirage

Keeping tire replacement expenses under control is one of the advantages of owning a Mitsubishi Mirage. This small hatchback was designed with affordable everyday transportation in mind, and its tire requirements follow the same practical approach.

Certain DE and ES Base versions use 165/65R14 tires, which are among the smaller sizes available for modern passenger vehicles. A complete set of four entry-level tires is estimated to cost between $180 and $240 through Tire Rack before installation.

That price makes the Mirage particularly appealing to drivers who want a replacement set without stretching their maintenance budget. Smaller tires are generally less expensive because manufacturers produce them in large quantities and several brands compete for customers.

The Mirage is mainly designed for daily transportation rather than high-performance driving. For that reason, standard all-season tires are often a suitable choice for owners who travel on ordinary city streets and highways.

Drivers who regularly encounter snow, heavy rain, or rough roads should still select tires designed for those conditions. Before placing an order, confirm the correct size using the vehicle’s tire information label or owner’s manual.

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