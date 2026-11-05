Top 10 Cars With the Cheapest Annual Repair Bills

A low purchase price can lose its appeal quickly if a car keeps demanding expensive workshop visits. Repair costs deserve attention before buying, especially for drivers planning to keep a vehicle for several years.

This ranking uses RepairPal’s published U.S. average annual repair and maintenance estimates, ordering ten models from the lowest figure upward.

These are model-level averages across multiple model years, not guaranteed bills for a particular car or a quote for a brand-new vehicle. The list includes practical sedans, compact cars, a hybrid, and an SUV, giving buyers several types of affordable ownership to consider.

1. Toyota Yaris: $333 Per Year

The Toyota Yaris takes the first position with a RepairPal average annual repair and maintenance cost of $333. That is $319 below the $652 average reported for all vehicles. Its low figure makes it an attractive option for buyers who want inexpensive transportation and are comfortable shopping in the used-car market.

The Yaris is no longer sold new in the United States, so this recommendation applies to used examples rather than a current showroom purchase.

RepairPal gives the model a reliability rating of 4.5 out of 5.0 and ranks it first among 21 subcompact cars in its category. The site reports that repair severity is low while repair frequency is around average for the class.

That distinction is useful: a vehicle can visit a workshop occasionally without regularly requiring major, expensive work. The Yaris also has a relatively simple design compared with many modern vehicles, although age and previous maintenance still matter more than reputation when assessing an individual used example.

There are known issues to check before buying. RepairPal lists engine-mount vibration among reported problems, particularly on manual-transmission versions. It also identifies a possible automatic-transmission fault associated with diagnostic code P0713.

These reports do not mean every Yaris will develop either issue, but they give a prospective buyer useful inspection points.

The Yaris makes the most sense for someone prioritizing low-cost commuting over size, power, or luxury equipment. Its compact dimensions make it easy to park, and its repair-cost estimate is the lowest in this group.

A pre-purchase inspection should still cover the transmission, engine mounts, suspension, brakes, and maintenance records. A neglected example can quickly erase the financial advantage suggested by the average.

2. Toyota Corolla: $362 Per Year

The Corolla’s reputation for affordable ownership is supported by its maintenance costs. According to RepairPal, owners spend an average of $362 per year on repairs and routine maintenance, making it a relatively economical vehicle to maintain.

That is only $29 more than the Yaris estimate, while the Corolla offers a larger compact-car footprint and a broader range of model years and body styles in the used market. It also remains an active nameplate in the U.S., giving buyers the choice of newer vehicles as well as older used examples.

RepairPal rates the Corolla 4.5 out of 5.0 for reliability and ranks it first among 36 compact cars. Its average annual figure is also below the $526 average RepairPal reports for compact cars.

The site says repair severity is low, although repair frequency is around average. In practical terms, that suggests the model’s strength is not necessarily avoiding every workshop visit but keeping the expected cost of those visits relatively manageable.

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