10 Electric Trucks and SUVs – Ranked by Horsepower

Electric trucks and SUVs are challenging the traditional idea that large vehicles must sacrifice speed for size and capability. Their electric motors can deliver substantial power instantly, producing acceleration figures once associated mainly with high-performance sports cars.

This ranking compares ten U.S.-market electric trucks and SUVs using their highest manufacturer-published horsepower figures for the specified model years and trims. Temporary performance modes are included when the manufacturer officially quotes them as maximum output.

The list also considers what each vehicle offers beyond its headline power, because horsepower means more when understood alongside range, towing ability, acceleration, and everyday usefulness.

1. GMC HUMMER EV 3X Pickup: 1,160 HP

The electric pickup at the top of this ranking makes a remarkable statement about how far truck performance has moved. The 2027 GMC HUMMER EV 3X Pickup is rated at up to 1,160 horsepower when equipped with the available 24-module battery.

GMC also quotes an extraordinary 13,000 lb-ft of torque, although this is a wheel-torque figure produced through the vehicle’s gearing and should not be compared directly with conventional engine torque ratings. Production of the 2027 model is scheduled to begin later in 2026 at GM’s Factory ZERO assembly facility.

Three electric motors provide the power, giving the pickup independent control over its front and rear axles. That arrangement is useful for more than straight-line acceleration. Electric torque can be distributed rapidly, helping the vehicle manage traction when climbing, turning, or travelling over uneven surfaces.

GMC has also developed the truck around serious off-road equipment, including four-wheel steering and CrabWalk capability. The latter allows the vehicle to move diagonally at low speeds by turning all four wheels in the same direction.

The acceleration claim is equally eye-catching. GMC says the 2027 3X pickup can reach 60 mph in as little as 2.8 seconds with the optional battery and appropriate performance settings.

That is sports-car territory for a vehicle with a pickup bed and substantial off-road hardware. However, such a figure should not be mistaken for a normal everyday launch time under every road or weather condition.

Buyers should also remember that maximum horsepower is not the same as maximum range. The larger battery and high-performance configuration are intended to deliver exceptional output, but actual driving distance depends on equipment, speed, terrain, temperature, and load.

GMC had yet to reveal the official starting price of the 2027 model when it announced the vehicle’s power specifications. However, its performance figures already make a strong impression, positioning this full-size electric pickup among the most powerful production trucks introduced for the U.S. market.

2. Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric: 1,139 HP

A luxury SUV taking second place with 1,139 horsepower would have sounded unlikely only a few years ago. The 2027 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric achieves that figure through its dual-motor electric drivetrain, with the maximum available output delivered using Launch Control and overboost.

Porsche lists a standard output of 844 horsepower for the Turbo Electric, rising to 1,139 horsepower under the specified launch conditions. The distinction matters because the larger number is a temporary performance figure, not the vehicle’s continuous everyday output.

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