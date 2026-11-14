Dawsonville’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are several local spots hiring right now in food service and hospitality.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Dawsonville, GA (38 Gober Sosebee St)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a shift at a quick-service restaurant inside Circle K, coaching the team, keeping the place clean, and making sure guests leave happy. Comes with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, holidays at time-and-a-half, tuition reimbursement, stock purchase plan, and meal discounts.

Employer: Volcano Steak & Sushi – Dawsonville

Location: Dawsonville, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00–$14.00 per hour

Help keep service moving by running food from the kitchen, bussing tables, and supporting servers in a lively steak and sushi spot. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and want to grow your skills in a busy, team-focused restaurant.

Employer: Volcano Steak & Sushi – Dawsonville

Location: Dawsonville, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $12.00 per hour

Be the first friendly face guests see, handling greetings, seating, and reservations at the door. Offers employee discount and flexible schedule, great if you want part-time hours and enjoy talking with people.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Dawsonville, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Help run day-to-day operations, support and train team members, and keep guests happy at Arby’s. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal and family discounts, training and advancement, medical/dental/vision (eligible roles), 401(k), PTO, and bonus/discount programs.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.