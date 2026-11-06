🏥 Dawsonville, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings

Dawsonville’s healthcare scene is growing, with options both in clinics and wellness settings. Here are several local roles where you can help people feel better and stay healthy.

Employer: Northeast Georgia Health System (NGPG – Family Medicine)

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGPG – Family Medicine) Location: Dawsonville, GA

Type: Full-time, Day shift (8-hour mornings/afternoons)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy family medicine clinic where you’ll handle both patient care and front-desk tasks. This role is great if you’re a certified MA with BLS, like fast-paced days, and want to be part of a large, mission-driven health system.

Employer: Onelife Fitness

Location: Dawsonville, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help members move and feel their best through 1:1 stretch, mobility, and recovery sessions. Ideal if you’re a certified personal trainer with CPR/AED, enjoy coaching, and want perks like a free gym membership and discounts.

Employer: Dentistry for Children / Family Orthodontics

Location: Dawsonville, GA & surrounding offices

Type: Full-time (4–5 days/week, ~7:15 AM–4:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Join a fun, supportive orthodontic team helping create great smiles across multiple offices. Perfect if you have orthodontic assisting experience (preferred), enjoy working with families, and don’t mind traveling between locations.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.