🛒 Dawsonville Retail & Beauty Jobs: Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Dawsonville’s outlets and beauty spots are gearing up for a busy season. If you like fast-paced retail or salon work, there are several solid options hiring right now.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Dawsonville, GA (North Georgia Premium Outlets)

(North Georgia Premium Outlets) Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the Santa photo set and manage a seasonal team creating holiday memories for families. Good fit if you’re 18+, comfortable with cash handling, scheduling, and customer service, and want flexible hours plus fun holiday perks like a free Santa visit and photo package for friends and family.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Dawsonville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in Ulta’s in-store salon doing cuts, color, styling, treatments, and more while building your own guest list. You’ll need a cosmetology license, strong customer service skills, and the ability to work a flexible schedule with days, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Dawsonville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

A more advanced salon role for experienced stylists who can deliver a full range of services (including brow services in some locations) and drive higher weekly sales goals. Requires a cosmetology license and prior salon experience, plus comfort working in a busy, sales-focused environment.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.