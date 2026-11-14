Davison’s retail scene is steady right now, with national brands hiring and flexible hours on the table. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer Location: Davison, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $13.73–$25.45/hour (base + uncapped commission)

Help guests find the right phones and plans while earning commission with no cap. Comes with paid training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and 50% off Verizon service.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 638 North State Road, Davison, MI 48423

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, opening/closing, merchandising, and leading the team. Role is active and hands-on, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: SpartanNash – VG’s Grocery

Location: Davison, MI 48423

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Run the register, bag groceries, and help customers at a busy local grocery store. Good fit if you want flexible hours, steady customer interaction, and a team-focused environment.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.