⚠️ Davison winter rules for snow and ice on sidewalks & streets

The City of Davison is reminding everyone about the rules for snow and ice this winter.

If you own or live on property next to a public sidewalk , you must clear snow and ice within a reasonable time (usually about 48 hours) after it snows or ice forms.

, you must clear snow and ice after it snows or ice forms. If you don’t, the city may clear it and bill you , adding the cost plus a $50 administrative fee as a lien on your property.

, adding the cost plus a as a lien on your property. From November through March , you may not let water or other liquids that can freeze drain onto public sidewalks, streets, alleys, or parking areas .

, you may . You may not pile, dump, or push snow or ice onto any sidewalk or public street, and you may not plow or move snow across a public street in a way that creates a safety hazard.

Questions or need a list of snow removal companies? Call City Hall at 653-2191.