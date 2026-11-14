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Davison
⚠️ Davison winter rules for sidewalk snow and ice removal
13 days ago
⚠️ Davison winter rules for snow and ice on sidewalks & streets
The City of Davison is reminding everyone about the rules for snow and ice this winter.
- If you own or live on property next to a public sidewalk, you must clear snow and ice within a reasonable time (usually about 48 hours) after it snows or ice forms.
- If you don’t, the city may clear it and bill you, adding the cost plus a $50 administrative fee as a lien on your property.
- From November through March, you may not let water or other liquids that can freeze drain onto public sidewalks, streets, alleys, or parking areas.
- You may not pile, dump, or push snow or ice onto any sidewalk or public street, and you may not plow or move snow across a public street in a way that creates a safety hazard.
Questions or need a list of snow removal companies? Call City Hall at 653-2191.
More Info: Snow & Ice Removal Notice • Davison, MI
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