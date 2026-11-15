Looking for a dog in Davis, CA? These adoptable pups are waiting for a loving home and a cozy spot on your couch.

All details below come straight from their rescue listings so you can quickly see who might be a good match.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: About 1 year

About 1 year Gender: Male

Color: White with red/golden/chestnut

White with red/golden/chestnut Shelter: Hearts For Paws Rescue

Location: Davis, CA

Why Bear is special:

About 50 lbs , still a young dog

, still a young dog Described as gentle, submissive, and very affectionate

Loves to cuddle and be close to his people

and be close to his people Curious and eager to learn new things

and eager to learn new things Hearing impaired, but already knows several hand signals like sit, down, stay, and quiet

Bear sounds like a wonderful companion for someone ready to keep working with hand signals and enjoy a sweet, snuggly friend.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For more info, visit the rescue’s page: Hearts For Paws Rescue – heartsforpawsrescue.com

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 3–4 years

3–4 years Gender: Female

Weight: About 35–40 lbs

About 35–40 lbs Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Hearts For Paws Rescue

Location: Davis, CA

What we know about Bluey:

Has plenty of energy and enjoys walks and room to run

and enjoys and room to Has been wonderful with kids in her foster home, including a very young child

in her foster home, including a very young child Can be a bit shy with new people, but warms up after a few visits

Bluey could be a great fit for a family that likes to be active and can give her time to get comfortable.

👉 Meet Bluey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

More details at Hearts For Paws Rescue – heartsforpawsrescue.com

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Hearts For Paws Rescue

Location: Davis, CA

Romeo’s story and traits:

Found abandoned at a gas station , then taken in by a caring family

, then taken in by a caring family Already neutered and vaccinated

A smart, energetic Border Collie who likes having a job to do

Border Collie who likes having a Enjoys exploring , learning new tricks , and then cuddling with his people

, learning , and then with his people Forms a strong bond with his family

Romeo sounds ideal for someone who enjoys training, mental games, and outdoor time with a bright, loyal dog.

👉 Meet Romeo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Learn more via Hearts For Paws Rescue – heartsforpawsrescue.com

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: 6 years (adult)

6 years (adult) Gender: Male

Weight: About 18 lbs

About 18 lbs Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Hearts For Paws Rescue

Location: Davis, CA

Coco’s charming habits:

Has settled in well with his foster family

Loves blankets – carries them to his favorite spot and snuggles in

– carries them to his favorite spot and snuggles in Asks for attention by flopping over for belly rubs

for belly rubs Described as gentle with his foster family’s young child (2.5 years old)

Coco sounds like a sweet, lower-key companion who still has plenty of personality.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

More info at Hearts For Paws Rescue – heartsforpawsrescue.com

Breed: Great Dane / Boxer mix

Great Dane / Boxer mix Age: Estimated 5–7 months

Estimated 5–7 months Gender: Male

Weight: About 60 lbs now; expected to be over 100 lbs full grown

About 60 lbs now; expected to be full grown Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Shelter: Yolo County SPCA

Location: Davis, CA

Important notes about Atlas:

Needs a family experienced with XL dog breeds

Described as big, goofy, and very sweet

Still a growing puppy learning how to manage his long legs

learning how to manage his long legs Loves to gallop around and then be your “house pony” on the couch

Atlas will do best with adopters ready for a very large, active dog and the training that comes with that.

👉 Meet Atlas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For questions, contact Yolo County SPCA via their website or main office phone.

If you’re in or near Davis, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.