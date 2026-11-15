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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Davis
Looking for a dog in Davis, CA? These adoptable pups are waiting for a loving home and a cozy spot on your couch.
All details below come straight from their rescue listings so you can quickly see who might be a good match.
Bear
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: About 1 year
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with red/golden/chestnut
- Shelter: Hearts For Paws Rescue
- Location: Davis, CA
Why Bear is special:
- About 50 lbs, still a young dog
- Described as gentle, submissive, and very affectionate
- Loves to cuddle and be close to his people
- Curious and eager to learn new things
- Hearing impaired, but already knows several hand signals like sit, down, stay, and quiet
Bear sounds like a wonderful companion for someone ready to keep working with hand signals and enjoy a sweet, snuggly friend.
👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
For more info, visit the rescue’s page: Hearts For Paws Rescue – heartsforpawsrescue.com
Bluey
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 3–4 years
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 35–40 lbs
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Shelter: Hearts For Paws Rescue
- Location: Davis, CA
What we know about Bluey:
- Has plenty of energy and enjoys walks and room to run
- Has been wonderful with kids in her foster home, including a very young child
- Can be a bit shy with new people, but warms up after a few visits
Bluey could be a great fit for a family that likes to be active and can give her time to get comfortable.
👉 Meet Bluey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
More details at Hearts For Paws Rescue – heartsforpawsrescue.com
Romeo
- Breed: Border Collie
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Hearts For Paws Rescue
- Location: Davis, CA
Romeo’s story and traits:
- Found abandoned at a gas station, then taken in by a caring family
- Already neutered and vaccinated
- A smart, energetic Border Collie who likes having a job to do
- Enjoys exploring, learning new tricks, and then cuddling with his people
- Forms a strong bond with his family
Romeo sounds ideal for someone who enjoys training, mental games, and outdoor time with a bright, loyal dog.
👉 Meet Romeo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Learn more via Hearts For Paws Rescue – heartsforpawsrescue.com
Coco
- Breed: Maltese mix
- Age: 6 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 18 lbs
- Color: Cream
- Shelter: Hearts For Paws Rescue
- Location: Davis, CA
Coco’s charming habits:
- Has settled in well with his foster family
- Loves blankets – carries them to his favorite spot and snuggles in
- Asks for attention by flopping over for belly rubs
- Described as gentle with his foster family’s young child (2.5 years old)
Coco sounds like a sweet, lower-key companion who still has plenty of personality.
👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
More info at Hearts For Paws Rescue – heartsforpawsrescue.com
Atlas
- Breed: Great Dane / Boxer mix
- Age: Estimated 5–7 months
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 60 lbs now; expected to be over 100 lbs full grown
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
- Shelter: Yolo County SPCA
- Location: Davis, CA
Important notes about Atlas:
- Needs a family experienced with XL dog breeds
- Described as big, goofy, and very sweet
- Still a growing puppy learning how to manage his long legs
- Loves to gallop around and then be your “house pony” on the couch
Atlas will do best with adopters ready for a very large, active dog and the training that comes with that.
👉 Meet Atlas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
For questions, contact Yolo County SPCA via their website or main office phone.
If you’re in or near Davis, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever family.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.