undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Davis — From Lumber to Lemons
Davis neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from garden supplies to home decor and even a sweet pet who needs a new home.
Used 1 x 8 Fence Boards & 4x4 Posts
Item: Used 1 x 8 fence boards and 4x4 posts
Condition: From an old fence; bottoms cut off where they were rotten
Details:
- About 33 boards, each 4.5–5 feet long
- Also includes three 4x4 posts, about 5 feet long
- Good for shorter fences, planters, or garden projects
Location: West Central, Davis, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Artificial Autumn Maple Leaf Stems
Item: Artificial autumn maple leaf stems
Condition: Faux decor, ready to use
Details:
- Two bunches of red, orange, and brown maple leaves
- Each bunch is about 15 inches long
- Nice for seasonal decor, centerpieces, or crafts
Location: The Cottages, Davis, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Small Dog or Cat Door for Screen Door
Item: Small pet door for a screen door
Condition: Size given; other details not listed
Details:
- Opening is about 8 x 10 inches
- For a small dog or cat
- Designed to be installed in a screen door
Location: Pioneer Park, Davis, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Organic Lemons
Item: Organic lemons
Condition: Fresh from a recently pruned tree
Details:
- From a home lemon tree
- Lots of early lemons available
Location: Slide Hill Park, Davis, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Cat – Fixed, Vaccinated, Very Sweet
Item: Adult cat needing a new home
Details:
- 2 years old
- Spayed/neutered (fixed)
- Vaccinated
- Described as super cuddly and gentle
- Needs a new home urgently
Location: South Davis/West Park, Davis, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items in Davis tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.