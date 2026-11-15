Davis neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from garden supplies to home decor and even a sweet pet who needs a new home.

Item: Used 1 x 8 fence boards and 4x4 posts

Condition: From an old fence; bottoms cut off where they were rotten

Details:

About 33 boards , each 4.5–5 feet long

, each long Also includes three 4x4 posts , about 5 feet long

, about long Good for shorter fences, planters, or garden projects

Location: West Central, Davis, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Artificial autumn maple leaf stems

Condition: Faux decor, ready to use

Details:

Two bunches of red, orange, and brown maple leaves

of red, orange, and brown maple leaves Each bunch is about 15 inches long

long Nice for seasonal decor, centerpieces, or crafts

Location: The Cottages, Davis, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Small pet door for a screen door

Condition: Size given; other details not listed

Details:

Opening is about 8 x 10 inches

For a small dog or cat

Designed to be installed in a screen door

Location: Pioneer Park, Davis, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Organic lemons

Condition: Fresh from a recently pruned tree

Details:

From a home lemon tree

Lots of early lemons available

Location: Slide Hill Park, Davis, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Adult cat needing a new home

Details:

2 years old

Spayed/neutered (fixed)

Vaccinated

Described as super cuddly and gentle

Needs a new home urgently

Location: South Davis/West Park, Davis, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items in Davis tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.