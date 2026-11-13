The City of Davis is creating a new Active Transportation Plan and is asking residents, students, workers, and visitors to fill out an online survey about walking, biking, and rolling in Davis. The survey will help the city find where safety and comfort need to improve for people who walk, bike, or roll to and from Unitrans bus stops and around town, and it is open until December 15. Share input, join the project mailing list, or learn more at www.cityofdavis.org/DavisATP; questions can be emailed to DavisATP@cityofdavis.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Unitrans