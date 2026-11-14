Davis neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to garden gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.

Item: Stackable plastic shelves for garden or garage use

Condition: Needs a wash; otherwise ready for reuse

Location: 840 K Street, Holmes, Davis, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Build your own stackable shelving setup for storage in the garden or garage. The poster notes the shelves are a bit dirty and need to be washed off, but they’re free to the first person who picks them up. No need to call or reply—just go and grab them.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Five styrofoam panels

Size: 3/4" x 14 1/2" x 48" (each panel)

Location: West Central, Davis, CA

Source: Nextdoor

These foam boards could be useful for craft projects, school displays, or light insulation. There are five panels total, all the same size.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Ryobi Pro-Cut head assembly replacement kit

Includes: Replacement heads, line, and instructions

Use: For Ryobi trimmers

Location: West Central, Davis, CA

Source: Nextdoor

If you have a Ryobi string trimmer, this free kit could keep it running longer. It comes with replacement heads, trimmer line, and instructions.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Set of 4 ceramic dessert/ice cream bowls

Design: Creamy white with colorful swirl designs

2 bowls: lime green trim with pink swirl

with 2 bowls: light orange trim with lime green swirl

Condition: A little wear in the glaze on the rim, still in good shape

Made in: Italy

Location: Evergreen, Davis, CA

Source: Nextdoor

These hand-painted Italian bowls are bright and fun for ice cream or desserts. There is some wear on the rim glaze, but the set is still in good usable condition.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Full size mattress and box spring

Condition: Excellent, seldom used (guest room set)

Location: Old North Davis, Davis, CA

Source: Nextdoor

A comfortable full-size bed set that was used only for guests, so it has seen very light use. Great if you need a bed for yourself, a guest room, or a student setup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Davis tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and make pickup plans as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.