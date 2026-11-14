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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Davis Right Now
Davis neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to garden gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.
Free Plastic Shelving
Item: Stackable plastic shelves for garden or garage use
Condition: Needs a wash; otherwise ready for reuse
Location: 840 K Street, Holmes, Davis, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Build your own stackable shelving setup for storage in the garden or garage. The poster notes the shelves are a bit dirty and need to be washed off, but they’re free to the first person who picks them up. No need to call or reply—just go and grab them.
White Foam Board (Styrofoam)
Item: Five styrofoam panels
Size: 3/4" x 14 1/2" x 48" (each panel)
Location: West Central, Davis, CA
Source: Nextdoor
These foam boards could be useful for craft projects, school displays, or light insulation. There are five panels total, all the same size.
Ryobi Pro-Cut Head Assembly Replacement Kit
Item: Ryobi Pro-Cut head assembly replacement kit
Includes: Replacement heads, line, and instructions
Use: For Ryobi trimmers
Location: West Central, Davis, CA
Source: Nextdoor
If you have a Ryobi string trimmer, this free kit could keep it running longer. It comes with replacement heads, trimmer line, and instructions.
Set of 4 Ice Cream / Dessert Bowls, Hand-Painted, Made in Italy
Item: Set of 4 ceramic dessert/ice cream bowls
Design: Creamy white with colorful swirl designs
- 2 bowls: lime green trim with pink swirl
- 2 bowls: light orange trim with lime green swirl
Condition: A little wear in the glaze on the rim, still in good shape
Made in: Italy
Location: Evergreen, Davis, CA
Source: Nextdoor
These hand-painted Italian bowls are bright and fun for ice cream or desserts. There is some wear on the rim glaze, but the set is still in good usable condition.
FREE Full Size Mattress And Box Spring
Item: Full size mattress and box spring
Condition: Excellent, seldom used (guest room set)
Location: Old North Davis, Davis, CA
Source: Nextdoor
A comfortable full-size bed set that was used only for guests, so it has seen very light use. Great if you need a bed for yourself, a guest room, or a student setup.
Free items in Davis tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and make pickup plans as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.