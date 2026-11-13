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📅 Social Services Commission meeting on Nov. 16, 2026
📅 Social Services Commission meets November 16, 2026
The City of Davis Social Services Commission will hold a regular meeting on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.
• Where: Community Chambers at City Hall, 23 Russell Boulevard, Davis, CA 95616
• What: Meeting of the City’s Social Services Commission
Community members can attend in person to listen and follow along with the discussion.
You can view the meeting agenda online before you go to see what topics will be covered:
• Agenda: cityofdavis.org → City Hall → Commissions and Committees → Social Services Commission → Agendas
This is a good option if you’re interested in how the City handles social services and related policies.
More Info: Social Services Commission | City Calendar | City ...
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