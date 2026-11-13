📅 Social Services Commission meets November 16, 2026

The City of Davis Social Services Commission will hold a regular meeting on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

• Where: Community Chambers at City Hall, 23 Russell Boulevard, Davis, CA 95616

• What: Meeting of the City’s Social Services Commission

Community members can attend in person to listen and follow along with the discussion.

You can view the meeting agenda online before you go to see what topics will be covered:

• Agenda: cityofdavis.org → City Hall → Commissions and Committees → Social Services Commission → Agendas

This is a good option if you’re interested in how the City handles social services and related policies.